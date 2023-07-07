Jasper Morrison’s portable barbecue is inspired by Portuguese cooking pots
This portable barbecue is made of galvanised steel and available exclusively from the Jasper Morrison London shop
Jasper Morrison has launched a portable barbecue, inspired by Portuguese terracotta pots and available exclusively at his London shop on Kingsland road.
A contemporary portable barbecue
The small barbecue (only 316mm in diameter) is made of galvanised steel that has been rolled, swaged and spot welded, and is equipped with a purpose-made grille. It is handmade in a small run in a workshop in Portugal, in collaboration with designer Nuno Viola.
The starting point for the portable barbecue design was a Portuguese terracotta barbecue featured in Morrison’s book The Hard Life, a collection of photographs of mundane objects from Portuguese rural tradition, first shown at the National Museum of Ethnology, Lisbon. ‘We like the idea that some of these old product masterpieces can be brought back to life and sold at the Jasper Morrison Shop,’ says Morrison. ‘When we couldn’t find any to buy with the requisite charm, we set about finding a Portuguese potter who could make one.’
The process, however, took Morrison and his team on a two-year exploration of the design; when a series of experiments with clay didn’t yield the expected results, they decided to try a tin version, adapting the terracotta original in metal. ‘We found a Portuguese tinsmith to work with. We sent him a drawing and we received back a barbecue that looked right, cooked well and stayed intact. The tin version has a lot of character, albeit a very different character to the terracotta original which inspired it, but it’s pleasing that it works just as well as the terracotta one without falling to pieces.’
Tin Barbecue, £120, currently available exclusively in-store at the Jasper Morrison Shop, 24b Kingsland Road, London E2 8DA
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
A new Cowboy e-bike glides into town – meet the Cruiser
The Cowboy Cruiser e-bike incorporates a more upright riding position, updated tech and a minimal approach to frame design
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Trinidad Circle brings sustainable thinking to a Palm Springs home
Trinidad Circle by Framework and Studio AR+D is a luxurious and sustainable Palm Springs home
By Carole Dixon • Published
-
Bottega Veneta supports new art publishing project, Magma
Supported by Bottega Veneta, the inaugural issue of Magma revives historic ‘revues d’art’ and features unpublished works and texts from the likes of Agnès Varda, Sophie Calle, Lucas Arruda and more
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Master minimalist Jasper Morrison pulls up a chair to the Design Awards 2018 judging panel
By TF Chan • Last updated
-
Heavenly staircases, chocolate faucets and more in our Design Awards 2018 issue
By Tony Chambers • Last updated
-
Architect Amanda Levete on judging the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2017
By Emma O'Kelly • Last updated
-
Wallpaper* Power 200: the world’s top design names and influencers
It’s back with a double helping of provocation and praise. We have plumped up this year’s Power List to a meaty two-ton’s worth of carefully measured rankings, an upscaled calibration of design achievement. As we strongly suspected, last year’s Power 100 caused a considerable stir and provoked strong words. And, as last month’s editor’s letter made clear, even alarming threats of revenge and recrimination. So this year, unchastened, we thought we would do it all again, but double the dose. To mark our 200th issue, the power 100 has become 200. Or rather 100+100 (normal disservice will be resumed next year). And, in a self-congratulatory nod to our keen eye for talent and perhaps the propulsive effect we have had on nascent design careers, we have trawled the Wallpaper* archives, retraced our expert truffling and recovered the debut appearances of future Power Listers. (Look out for long-lost hair, unlined faces and eyes undimmed).
By Rosa Bertoli • Published