In Memoriam: Rodolfo Dordoni (1954 - 2023)
We remember Italian designer and architect Rodolfo Dordoni, who died on 1 August 2023
Italian designer Rodolfo Dordoni died on 1 August 2023. A Milan Politecnico alumnus, Dordoni left his mark on Italian design through his work as artistic director of Minotti and Roda, and through collaborations with the likes of Molteni&C, Cassina, Foscarini, Effe, Kettal and more.
Based in Milan, he led his eponymous design studio as well as an architecture practice, Dordoni Architetti, working on architectural planning, interior design in collaboration with Luca Zaniboni and Alessandro Acerbi.
Upon graduating in 1979, he soon joined Giulio Cappellini at his eponymous brand, where he helped him establish the company's language and direction. Over the years, he branched out to collaborate with some of Italy's leading brands, developing a style of design that was discreet, timeless and always elegant.
'Rodolfo was like a brother to me,' said Giulio Cappellini. 'We studied together, and after university he stayed in the company with me. When I heard the news I saw 40 years of my life go by.'
His rationalist approach to design led him to working with Minotti, which started in 1997 with a chair, Suitcase, whose cubic shape was inspired by fashion and leather goods. In 1998, he became artistic director, a position he held until now, working in continuous creative exchange with Renato and Roberto Minotti.
'For more than 25 years alongside the Minotti family, in its important design pathway, with his remarkable vision, passion and dedication, Rodolfo Dordoni contributed to the creation of a precise stylistic language which made Minotti renowned on an international level, thus strengthening the brand’s identity and the stylistic continuity that has become its hallmark feature,' read a note from Minotti.
Remembering Rodolfo Dordoni
'The news of Rodolfo's passing has shocked and saddened all of us greatly,' added Co-CEO Renato Minotti. 'Our strong, intense relationship, based on mutual esteem, over time turned into an authentic friendship, allowing us to develop our work together to its fullest potential, becoming the Minotti style. A true lover of art and beauty, Rodolfo found the right balance between creative passion and rigour to create with us a winning combination that has made our products timeless classics.'
Adds Co-CEO Roberto Minotti: 'We had the chance to work alongside a visionary, passionate, inspired man, who has been protagonist of one of the most brilliant eras in the history of our brand. Today Minotti has lost one of its dearest friends, a precious collaborator, a true professional and member of our family. We acknowledge with sadness the news of his passing and we want to express our gratitude for his life, his work and for all that he passed on to us.'
'I have known Rodolfo Dordoni for more than 25 years, when we began our collaboration,' said Carlo Molteni, President and CEO of the Molteni Group. 'I learned to appreciate his kindness, seriousness and desire to dialogue and confront everyone. His projects, always of great size, elegance and precision, have left their mark.'
Triennale Design Museum Director, Marco Sammicheli, wrote in a note remembering the designer: 'dear Rodolfo, your genius, your discretion, your grace will be greatly missed. I won't forget our conversations, your advice, [and] finally that business card, as the unforgettable art director of Cappellini, which featured the silhouette of the chest of drawers by Shiro Kuramata - not a whim, but a declaration of elegance.'
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
