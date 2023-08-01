In Memoriam: Rodolfo Dordoni (1954 - 2023)

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Italian designer Rodolfo Dordoni died on 1 August 2023. A Milan Politecnico alumnus, Dordoni left his mark on Italian design through his work as artistic director of Minotti and Roda, and through collaborations with the likes of Molteni&C, Cassina, Foscarini, Effe, Kettal and more.

Based in Milan, he led his eponymous design studio as well as an architecture practice, Dordoni Architetti, working on architectural planning, interior design in collaboration with Luca Zaniboni and Alessandro Acerbi.

Upon graduating in 1979, he soon joined Giulio Cappellini at his eponymous brand, where he helped him establish the company's language and direction. Over the years, he branched out to collaborate with some of Italy's leading brands, developing a style of design that was discreet, timeless and always elegant.

'Rodolfo was like a brother to me,' said Giulio Cappellini. 'We studied together, and after university he stayed in the company with me. When I heard the news I saw 40 years of my life go by.'

Suitcase by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

His rationalist approach to design led him to working with Minotti, which started in 1997 with a chair, Suitcase, whose cubic shape was inspired by fashion and leather goods. In 1998, he became artistic director, a position he held until now, working in continuous creative exchange with Renato and Roberto Minotti.

'For more than 25 years alongside the Minotti family, in its important design pathway, with his remarkable vision, passion and dedication, Rodolfo Dordoni contributed to the creation of a precise stylistic language which made Minotti renowned on an international level, thus strengthening the brand’s identity and the stylistic continuity that has become its hallmark feature,' read a note from Minotti.

Remembering Rodolfo Dordoni

Rodolfo Dordoni and Carlo Molteni photographed by Pierpaolo Ferrari for Wallpaper*, May 2010 (Image credit: press)

'The news of Rodolfo's passing has shocked and saddened all of us greatly,' added Co-CEO Renato Minotti. 'Our strong, intense relationship, based on mutual esteem, over time turned into an authentic friendship, allowing us to develop our work together to its fullest potential, becoming the Minotti style. A true lover of art and beauty, Rodolfo found the right balance between creative passion and rigour to create with us a winning combination that has made our products timeless classics.'

From top, Camden’ chaise longue, designed for Molteni & C. ‘Lawson’ sofa, for Minotti (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

Adds Co-CEO Roberto Minotti: 'We had the chance to work alongside a visionary, passionate, inspired man, who has been protagonist of one of the most brilliant eras in the history of our brand. Today Minotti has lost one of its dearest friends, a precious collaborator, a true professional and member of our family. We acknowledge with sadness the news of his passing and we want to express our gratitude for his life, his work and for all that he passed on to us.'

Dordoni's studio in Milan, photographed by Leonardo Scotti as part of the Wallpaper* Subscriber Since initiative, showing his collection of Wallpaper* magazines alongside the ‘Van Dyck’ table he designed for Minotti (Image credit: Wallpaper*)

'I have known Rodolfo Dordoni for more than 25 years, when we began our collaboration,' said Carlo Molteni, President and CEO of the Molteni Group. 'I learned to appreciate his kindness, seriousness and desire to dialogue and confront everyone. His projects, always of great size, elegance and precision, have left their mark.'

Triennale Design Museum Director, Marco Sammicheli, wrote in a note remembering the designer: 'dear Rodolfo, your genius, your discretion, your grace will be greatly missed. I won't forget our conversations, your advice, [and] finally that business card, as the unforgettable art director of Cappellini, which featured the silhouette of the chest of drawers by Shiro Kuramata - not a whim, but a declaration of elegance.'

Twiggy for Minotti (Image credit: Courtesy Minotti)

The Cabanon home sauna for Effe, named Best Hot Spot at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 (Image credit: Courtesy Effe)