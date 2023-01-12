Rodolfo Dordoni’s home sauna for Effe is a modernist design that connects with nature
The Cabanon home sauna by Rodolfo Dordoni for Effe is named Best Hot Spot at the Wallpaper* Design Awards
Rodolfo Dordoni’s Cabanon home sauna for Italian wellness specialist Effe, created in collaboration with Michele Angelini, is an exercise in simplicity and functionality.
Established in 1987 as Effegibi, the company is Italy's leading producer of Finnish saunas, making it its mission over the years to bring the sauna from the public to the domestic realm, approaching it as a contemporary piece of furniture. Restyled in 2019 as Effe to mark an international expansion, the brand aims at a 'perfect wellness' system that combines sophisticated design and technological innovation.
Cabanon Home Sauna by Rodolfo Dordoni for Effe
Available in seven variants, the design of the Cabanon (as well as its name) nods to Le Corbusier’s cabin, whose ragged exterior inspired the corrugated aluminium shell and minimalist wooden interiors. Dordoni's design approach expanded on the inspiration, transforming the design into an austere, sleek home sauna.
The Finnish approach to sauna also informed the structure itself: the pavilion is conceived to be immersed in nature, the corrugated aluminium available in three subtle matte colours (referencing moss, brick and concrete) that have been developed to blend smoothly into the surroundings. Additionally, the design includes windows that connect it to the outside, letting natural light flow into the warm heat-aspen interiors, and can be accessorised with a deck to frame the entrance.
The no-nonsense design also includes practical details such as a hand-held external shower, pegs for bathrobes and curtains for shade and privacy.
Blending into any outdoor space, the Cabanon home sauna forms the perfect addition to a domestic wellness scenario.
