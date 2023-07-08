In memoriam: Thomas Eyck (1964 – 2023)
We remember Dutch design entrepreneur Thomas Eyck, a champion of craft, materiality and beauty who helped elevate many of the Netherlands’ contemporary design stars
Dutch design entrepreneur Thomas Eyck died on 4 July 2023; the news was shared by his brand's managing partner, Wendy Gooren. ‘Surrounded by loved ones and leaving us with beautiful memories, an end has come to Thomas’ life. We will miss him so much,’ read Gooren’s message.
Eyck started his eponymous label in 2007 with a collection by Studio Job, and instantly became a Wallpaper* favourite. Through his well-considered design editions, he helped boost the career of some of the Netherlands’ design stars, from Aldo Bakker to Irma Boom, Stefan Scholten and Carole Baijings – the brand currently boasts over 200 pieces by 20 designers, and his team will carry on his legacy under Gooren’s direction.
His design philosophy was based on a slow approach to design: every year, he’d choose a few designers whose distinctive aesthetic would help grow the brand’s collection in an organic, diverse way.
His love of materials stemmed from his experience working at Royal Tichelaar Makkum for seven years. Of his time at the company, he said: ‘The clay for the ceramics was dug just a few hundred metres away from the factory. This virtually worthless raw material was processed, modelled and painted, to emerge as a valuable product. I was fascinated by the transformation: how with good design and the right craftspeople, you can make something very special out of nothing. With an item like that, I feel the energy and time that was invested in making it.’
Eyck’s curious interest in materials was reflected in his brand’s products, which were developed through several conversations with designers and craftspeople. Among the brand’s most renowned editions is the series of copper watering cans by Aldo Bakker: a refined object whose parts are achieved with a simple tube, contributing to a strong graphic effect and fulfilling all of the piece’s functions, from containing to holding to pouring. ‘I believe that the union of design and material and a careful process of product development – from the first idea until the “finishing touch” – are very important,’ Eyck said.
Remembering Thomas Eyck
Eyck’s regular collaborators remember him fondly. We asked a few of them to share a memory of their time working with him, and their friendship.
Hella Jongerius
‘My best memory of Thomas is from the event I had in Tokyo, where I showed my enamelled, handmade plates made with Ando Shippo,’ says Hella Jongerius. ‘Suddenly, Thomas was standing in front of me, with tears on his cheeks; he told me that the aesthetics of the plate with the bird brought him to tears. That brought me to tears as well, and we hugged each other to celebrate beauty.’
Aldo Bakker
‘Thomas and I got to know each other during the time when he was still working for Tichalaar; they were going to open a store and for that they bought glassware from me, the biggest order to date. We clicked immediately: we found out that our parents had known each other in a similar way,’ remembers Bakker. ‘I will miss Thomas' exuberant enthusiasm for beautiful things, the way he expressed himself was a moment of relief and joy. Thomas' love for design was accompanied by an infectious conviction that it would sell as well, which was a whole new experience for me.’
Philip Fimmano
‘Li Edelkoort and I are saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Thomas Eyck – the remarkable visionary who brought to light the design projects that others didn’t have the courage to produce,' Philip Fimmano, director at Trend Union/Studio Edelkoort, wrote on the studio's social channels.
Nick Vinson
Wallpaper* contributing editor Nick Vinson has championed Eyck's brand from the start, featuring it on the pages of the magazine throughout the years. 'I first came across Thomas when he was reinvigorating Royal Tichelaar Makkum,' says Vinson. 'After he set up his own brand, my trips to Maison et Objet and Salone del Mobile always included a slow visit to Thomas: I always had to know what he was presenting and why; his storytelling about the product developments was intoxicating. I credit him for introducing me to Aldo Bakker, one of the most original and talented designers working today. I called Aldo today and started to cry.'
