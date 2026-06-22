If you were to sail around Sardinia, it would be easy to glide past Poltu Quatu without a second glance. True to its name meaning ‘hidden port’, the small Sardinian village peeks through the mountains like a hidden oasis. Its topography is reminiscent of Greece, and its flora that of Spain, making the Italian island a cultural conglomerate, offering an environment that is distinctly different, yet familiar.

At the heart of the village is the new W Sardinia by Marriott Bonvoy. The hotel is nestled within the pre-existing architecture designed by Jean-Claude LeSuiss – he originally designed the resort's buildings in the early 2000s. The hotel replicates his signature style of white-washed facades and irregular arches (known as occhio de bue, meaning eye of the bull, a construction nightmare but one that results in a visual delight).

Sardinia became a tourism hotspot in the 1960s, and W Sardinia echoes this. There is a feeling of nostalgia and glamour within its interior, from the poolside bar, to the chunky bridge connecting the hotel suites to the main lobby, it is a surprising reposition for the company, known for having a vibrant party atmosphere, but now embarking on a new, elegant chapter – still with a sprinkling of W’s playful energy.

Wallpaper* checks in at W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu

What’s on your doorstep?

After perusing the small village of Poltu Quatu (home to a few boutique shops and restaurants), book a 15-minute taxi to the neighbouring village of San Pantaleo. Enjoy a gelato at Il Buon Gelato (we recommend the salted pistachio), and explore the bohemian village. Known for its art, head there on a Thursday to see the street market, or check out Sardinian artist Nicola Filia’s art gallery – he designed the W sculpture outside the hotel.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

You can also choose to spend an afternoon at Surrau Winery and taste a selection of Sardinian wines against the backdrop of rolling vineyards. The winery itself is full of architectural intrigue, from its wooden ceilings to the large underground tunnel home to various wines.

Who is behind the design?

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

The design was spearheaded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis, founders of their eponymous New York design firm. The duo kept the architecture, flooring and pool completely original, while every interior detail is considered and locally made, including the large hand-sculpted art feature by Luca Scassellati behind the lobby deck, to ceramic vases by Walter Usai and tapestries by Fabrizio Sanna, to the woven carpet which nods to the crystal seas, a stone's throw away.

‘There’s something kind of mystical about the area,’ says Will Meyer. ‘There is a depth of history, and myth, and there's something kind of magical about it.’ Gray Davis continued to note, ‘I think the narrative is such a key element. We learned about the native Sardinian Nuragic civilisation, and the archaeological treasures found in Sardinia that were created by the civilisation, and that in itself felt very mysterious.’

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(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

From the minute you enter the building, the architecture strikes you as unique. As Davis explains, ‘[The architecture] speaks to a lot of the caves and kind of an underwater world. We really leaned into this and enhanced those elements within the main lobby living room area.’

This abstract storytelling was balanced with contemporary functionality. The designers created a space which slowly reveals itself. The lobby feels compressed and cosy, before entering the ‘Wet Deck’ which opens up as if stumbling upon a secret lagoon offering a sense of discovery. Meyer and Davis were also inspired by the mythology of the Janas, fairy-like creatures which resided in caves and ancient sites around the island. In Sardinian folklore they are the protectors of the fisherman on their journeys at sea. This is celebrated with a large mural at the back of the W Lounge restaurant.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

The room to book

There is a lot of artistic expression across the 157 rooms and suites. From the vibrant veining of the stone cabinets to the chunkiness of the makeup vanity coupled with an overlapping mirror which mimics an oceanic ripple effect. Each suite feels like a secret grotto. Either book the premier room, which offers a private balcony to enjoy views of the pool below, or indulge in the deluxe suite, a more spacious room with a tub, lounging area, and large makeup vanity. In either room, the layering of materials creates a soothing oasis that encourages you to exhale as soon as you step inside.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

The Tanit restaurant, named after the ancient goddess of abundance, is perched overlooking the harbour where one can gaze at the yachts in transit. Breakfast is a main event here with a dedicated Dolce Room by Italian chef Fabrizio Fiorani offering an array of delectable pastries and cakes (the petite custard-filled fruit tart is divine). Dinner at the restaurant is fresh, local and light, and centred around seafood. We would recommend the freshly caught sea bass accompanied with garlic potatoes and roasted vegetables, followed by a symphony of frozen fruits stuffed with a refreshing sorbet. The cocktail menu stays classic, but fair warning: the drinks are strong.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

If you want to venture out of the hotel and into the small village for dinner, we recommend Il Marchese for an authentic Italian experience. A table outside is perfect to watch the sky light up in sunset hues. Enjoy the fried courgette flowers and Matriciana pasta, with 18-month-aged pecorino romano and traditional pork cheek.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

Where to switch off

The best place to switch off would be poolside. Don't miss the hidden sauna and steam room. The cave-like architecture makes it a soothing destination which perfectly captures Sardinia’s spirit.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

If being active is your way of unwinding, then head to the resort's fitness centre, fully equipped with Technogym. W also suggests experiencing sunrise yoga and power walks around the marina.

The verdict

Stepping away from W’s party roots, the Sardinian location is more like a chic older sister, offering a more sophisticated stay while still uniting W’s signature energy. It's transportative, comfortably straddling the past and the future, and engulfed in timeless, Sardinian beauty.

(Image credit: W Sardinia – Poltu Quatu)

W Sardinia - Poltu Quatu is located at SP59, 07021 Poltu Quatu OT, Italy. Rates: from £423