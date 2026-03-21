Architecture studio Mathieson has just revealed a new Sydney penthouse – a private home set on a high-rise by the city's famous harbour, anchored in its setting through wide-reaching vistas that guide the gaze towards the blue horizon. The project, titled Kurraba Penthouse, was commissioned by local property developer Third.i, which partnered Mathieson, along with architecture firm SJB and landscape designer Dangar Barin Smith, to craft a home that makes the most of its spacious interior and expansive views.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Explore an expansive Sydney penthouse by Mathieson

Taking advantage of the property's large swathes of glazing, which offer up long views of Sydney’s waterfront parkland and the picturesque Kirribilli neighbourhood, the architecture team worked to balance this rich setting with a monochromatic interior, rooted in minimalism and refinement. This way, a gracefully uncluttered space, defined by careful dark accents and strategic materials, art and furniture frames the penthouse's main event – its striking cityscape and waterside aspect.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

'The project continues our tradition of using a refined palette of materials applied in sophisticated layers,' says firm director, Phillip Mathieson. 'Natural stones like limestone and marble bring a comforting warmth to the space. The use of wire brushed oak veneers, lacquer, and patinaed metals has been carefully incorporated throughout the design to cultivate a refined and serene ambiance.'

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

The project was furnished in collaboration with luxury French furniture brand Liaigre, while an extensive art collection, curated by Mathieson in partnership with Artbank, dots the space. Offerings include unique pieces by artists such as Joel Elenberg, Brett Whitley, and Bronwyn Oliver.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

A timber-panelled lobby greets visitors on the lower level of the duplex penthouse. The generous living spaces beyond include the dining and kitchen areas, while this flowing, open-plan interior can be divided using movable partitions as needed. Seamlessly stepping outside to the landscaped terrace and garden from there means that residents can have flexible entertaining arrangements as needed – indoors or al fresco.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

The upper level contains four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom and dressing room. This spacious feel is underlined by the primary bedroom's custom stone bath and circular marble vanity, which have each been carved from single blocks of marble. It's this attention to material choices, as well as careful lighting design throughout, that make the interior exude a sense of effortless luxury, elevating the experience of urban living.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

'In essence, our approach to lighting in the penthouse marries atmospherics and functionality, allowing light to be the transformative force that seamlessly integrates with the interior architecture, creating an enchanting and functional space,' Mathieson concludes.

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(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

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