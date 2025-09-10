Ferrari brings back the Testarossa name to adorn a mighty mid-engined machine
The Ferrari 849 Testarossa and 849 Testarossa Spider are the new heirs to the company’s coveted mid-engined sports car role
Ferrari doubles down on hybrid power with the new 849 Testarossa Spider, which joins the 849 Testarossa to form the next generation of mid-engined sports cars. The Spider is a berlinetta powered by a mid-rear V8 twin-turbo engine, delivering 830 cv, plus power from three electric motors to make a total of 1,050cv, a power hike over the SF90 Stradale it replaces.
Ferrari’s revival of the Testarossa name is significant. Last seen on the iconic 80s-era supercar produced between 1984 and 1996, back in the days when supercar model cycles lasted over a decade. The original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa dates back even further, to the racing cars of the late 50s and 60s. While these racing originals were obviously open, the 80s car was not, apart from a single car built for Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli (although fair few were turned into convertibles by other companies).
You’ll also notice this car is yellow. The literal translation of ‘testa rossa’ is redhead, and for Ferrari not to apply its legendary racing hue – or one of the countless variations thereof – to a car bearing the Testarossa name is admirable bloody-minded. There’s nothing awkward about the 849 Testarossa’s style or performance or open-air style.
The drop-top in question is a retractable hard top, which can be open or closed in 14 seconds, even whilst driving. Special attention has been paid to the aerodynamics around the cabin, with a ‘wind catcher’ that should keep hair in place at speed.
The uprated power is countered with a new braking system, along with new suspension. Ferrari. The design explicitly influenced by Ferrari’s 1970s Sports Prototypes, a golden era of sports cars created for endurance races like Le Mans.
Visually, there are more graphic elements and hard edges to the 849’s styling, especially when compared with the busy surfacing and deep vents of recent mid-engined Ferraris. The dark headlight band, first seen in the 12Cilindri, is also present, while a vertical black stripe ahead of the rear wheel arches mirrors the vertical side elements of the Ferrari F80 supercar.
Retaining a V8 as the beating heart of the car has allowed Ferrari to maintain its explosive sonic signature. This car has been tuned like a musical instrument: ‘The sound level has been increased at all speeds, with particular attention to the richness and purity of the sound in the low and mid ranges.’
Inside, you get the enveloping cockpit-style feel of a race car, enhanced by what Ferrari describes as ‘architectural sail motifs’ that curve round from the dash to embrace the driver. Use of contrasting colours enhances this feel, with the gate-style gear selector tucked into these elements, raised above the centre console. Buyers can choose between a ‘comfort’ seat and a carbon-fibre race seat, with unlimited colour and trim options also available, at a price.
Ferrari 849 Testarossa and 849 Testarossa Spider, more details at Ferrari.com, @Ferrari
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
