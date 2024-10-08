Easy and breezy: Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is now open
We found Balearic bliss at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor, the place to live the Mediterranean dream and connect with nature
Arriving at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is a memorable experience in itself. The newest addition to the group’s growing portfolio of historic European properties (alongside very contemporary international openings such as Four Seasons Osaka), the hotel is situated in the northern tip of the Balearic island, in an area known for its tranquillity that contrasts with more lively resorts down south. To get there, opt for a cinematic 15-minute boat ride from nearby Port de Pollença or a scenic drive through the lush greenery of the Unesco World Heritage Site, Serra de Tramuntana – both routes taking you through natural environments perfectly reflected in the hotel’s interiors, designed by the French duo Gilles & Boissier.
Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor
The 40-hectare resort sits precisely where Argentinian promoter and poet Dan Diehl established the fabled Hotel Formentor in 1929, known as ‘a hideout for the glitterati’, which eventually became part of the Barceló Group. Spanish architectural studio Estudio Lamela took on the task of transforming the original building, aiming to retain its historical atmosphere through subtle modifications. ‘We wanted guests to perceive a new hotel within the old one,’ explains Jesús Hernández, director of architecture. Consequently, while the building was elevated by one floor, its singular white façade remains largely unchanged.
Equally unaltered are the pine-lined coastline and the steps leading from the hotel to the crystal-clear waters of Cala Pi de la Posada, where a boat transfer service is available for guests wishing to visit nearby villages for dinner and return. This landscape bestows the property with a sense of sacred timelessness, something Studio Gilles & Boissier sought to maintain and convey through the interiors. ‘It was essential that all 110 guest rooms and suites feature terraces facing the sea, strengthening the bond between the indoor and outdoor spaces,’ say Dorothée Boissier and Patrick Gilles, co-founders of Gilles & Boissier.
This is most notable upon entering the main hall, which features a double-height window that perfectly frames Formentor Bay. Here, the horizontal expanse of the sea is highlighted, while other areas of the hotel play with vertical lines that echo the surrounding flora, such as the tree-shaped ceramic sculpture in the central staircase, along with the vertical beams and wood panelling on the walls. It’s in these thoughtful details that the designers have created a sophisticated and comfortable environment that preserves the identity of a place steeped in ‘raw, sometimes rugged nature’.
All guest rooms are decorated in natural hues, accented by occasional deep green touches, and are flooded with natural light. Gilles & Boissier note the fact some one-bedroom walls are treated in a tadelakt finish (a lime-based paster evocative of natural stone), while others are upholstered with fabric, ‘creating a subtle contrast that brings both comfort and serenity’. Raising the bar is the Royal Suite, set to open next season (2025), which will be the largest in the hotel and located on the top floor. If it's taken, consider the garden-view rooms with plunge pools, perfect for a bucket-list midnight dip.
An addition to the property’s original structure, the spa welcomes guests with beautiful ceramic flowers at its entrance: a creation by Barbara Juan, a Majorcan artist known for infusing spaces with natural warmth, harmony and balance. Inside, a monumental chandelier by Gordiola, a local glass artisan, sets the tone for the seven treatment rooms, where soulful wellness journeys unfold. Bespoke massages and facials inspired by the island’s botanical alchemy of immortelle flowers, rosemary, pine leaves and lavender are the order of the day.
On the food front, Quiosc, an open kitchen and terrace shaded by pine trees next to one of the resort pools, is open for lunch – don’t miss the paellas crafted from produce from the island. Mel, available for breakfast and dinner, dishes up a fresh Mediterranean menu sourced from farm and sea, such as the daily catch served with a fresh tomato salad. Meanwhile, at the beach, Xiringuito offers light snacks and drinks, while Cercle is the place to be for luscious cocktails and selections from the resort’s impressive wine list. Coming soon are Shima, an elegant Nikkei-style dining experience, the Sospir bakery, and the Crocant ice cream parlour.
Whether you choose to spend your days lazing by one of the three pools, sipping champagne aboard the resort’s yacht, or signing up for experiences such as an oil painting workshop led by a local artist or snorkelling with the resident marine biologist, just name it and the resort’s team will deliver.
Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is located at Carrer de Formentor, s/n, 07470 Mallorca, Illes Balears, Spain, fourseasons.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
