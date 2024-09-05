Tour the new Four Seasons Osaka, where time stands still

The 28th floor of a skyscraper in the heart of Osaka is not an obvious place to find the serene stillness of traditional Japanese-style rooms, typically characterised by a play of light and shadow mixed with the scent of tatami, low-lying futon beds and modern tea rituals. This dynamic setting is just one of the elements that define the layered DNA of Four Seasons Osaka, a major new luxury hotel in western Japan’s biggest city, which is currently counting down to hosting next spring’s Expo.

Four Seasons Osaka

Exterior of Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The Four Seasons Osaka, the brand’s fourth presence in Japan (joining two in Tokyo and one in nearby Kyoto), spans 12 levels of a 49-storey tower with a façade inspired by a sailboat courtesy of architects Nikken Sekkei in the central Dojima district. The contemporary and elegant interiors at the 175-room hotel were brought to life by the layered vision of a trio of Japan-based studios, each with their own creative imprint: Curiosity, Simplicity and Design Studio Spin.

Entrance to Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

In a reflection of Osaka’s reputation as a warm, open and friendly city, the lobby – designed by Curiosity – is firmly rooted on the ground floor, unlike many Japanese skyscraper hotels, where check-in often unfolds in escapist upper-level sanctuaries in the clouds. Here, sunlight filters through green plants, wood lattices and textured expanses of stone walls – inspired by nearby Osaka Castle – creating a journey through a series of light-toned flowing spaces, including the tea counter Cha, artisanal bakery Farine and restaurant Jardin.

Lobby area at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Lobby area at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The flow is tempered by a sweeping modern staircase – the organic amber form of a sculpture by contemporary lacquerware artist Genta Ishizuka at its base – leading up to an expansive light-flooded ballroom, with white geometric curtain textiles by Reiko Sudo of Nuno. Standing out among the pale natural palette of the lobby is the sharply contrasting lift area – a monotone box of deep orange-red lacquer, its reflective surfaces amplified with mirrors and rich carpets, alongside simple black ink etchings by Ayako Someya.

Tea counter Cha at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Restaurant Jardin at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

These lead to seven levels of Curiosity-designed guest rooms, from the 29th to the 35th floors – serenely deluxe enclaves of elegantly layered materials in a medley of neutral tones, with light wood lattices framing window-side seating and cubed white textile lighting, plus deep square bathtubs and cinematic skyscraper views across city, mountains and Osaka Bay. Describing the atmosphere as ‘intimate, contrasted and engaging’, Curiosity founder Gwenaël Nicholas tells Wallpaper*: ‘The hotel is designed as a residence, the home of someone who travels throughout Asia, bringing back beautiful experiences and encounters to his Japanese residence.’

Premier Corner Room at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Premier Corner Suite at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The ambience tilts on the 28th floor – home to an entire level of contemporary Japanese ryokan-style rooms, designed by Tokyo studio Simplicity. Called Gensui – gen meaning the deepest black and sui for water, reflecting Osaka’s maritime heritage – this floor offers a rare taste of traditional Japanese aesthetics with a modern edge. Elevator doors open and visitors are immediately plunged into still expanses of darkness. Designed to be experienced barefoot, there are tatami-mat spaces, with low-level furnishings and futon-style beds on a platform set against light washi paper walls and deep black bathtubs.

Gansui floor at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Meeting room at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Simplicity also dreamt up the minimalist serenity of the 36th-floor spa. Home to five window-side treatment rooms, a 16m pool and Japanese-style baths, it has a lighter tone, with minimalist expanses of stone and light wood spanning its curved walls and corner-free corridors. Key to the design were, according to Ogata, notions of ‘blankness’ and ‘transition – from yin to yang, public to private, outside to inside’, conveyed through a minimalist material palette of beige or white soil, timber and stone.

The Pool at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The Spa at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The Spa at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

The mood (and glamour factor) soars a notch at the 37th-floor apex, by Design Studio Spin – home to a dizzying monochrome sweep of water-inspired walls that flow into the sultry Bar Bota, with its sparkling city views as intoxicating as the botanicals-infused cocktails. Nearby, a temple-like corridor transitions into Jiang Nan Chun, a fresh modern take on Cantonese cuisine served beneath high ceilings alongside expansive city views and a rich contemporary interior, layering the textiles of centuries Kyoto kimono makers Hosoo with the sculptural form of a plum blossom light.

Four Seasons Osaka is located at 2 Chome-4-32 Dojima, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0003, Japan, fourseasons.com

Bar Bota at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)

Jiang Nan Chun at Four Seasons Osaka (Image credit: Photography by Ken Seet. Courtesy of Four Seasons Osaka)