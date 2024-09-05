Tour the new Four Seasons Osaka, where time stands still
Set within a 49-storey tower, Four Seasons Osaka takes the traditional ryokan experience to new heights
The 28th floor of a skyscraper in the heart of Osaka is not an obvious place to find the serene stillness of traditional Japanese-style rooms, typically characterised by a play of light and shadow mixed with the scent of tatami, low-lying futon beds and modern tea rituals. This dynamic setting is just one of the elements that define the layered DNA of Four Seasons Osaka, a major new luxury hotel in western Japan’s biggest city, which is currently counting down to hosting next spring’s Expo.
Four Seasons Osaka
The Four Seasons Osaka, the brand’s fourth presence in Japan (joining two in Tokyo and one in nearby Kyoto), spans 12 levels of a 49-storey tower with a façade inspired by a sailboat courtesy of architects Nikken Sekkei in the central Dojima district. The contemporary and elegant interiors at the 175-room hotel were brought to life by the layered vision of a trio of Japan-based studios, each with their own creative imprint: Curiosity, Simplicity and Design Studio Spin.
In a reflection of Osaka’s reputation as a warm, open and friendly city, the lobby – designed by Curiosity – is firmly rooted on the ground floor, unlike many Japanese skyscraper hotels, where check-in often unfolds in escapist upper-level sanctuaries in the clouds. Here, sunlight filters through green plants, wood lattices and textured expanses of stone walls – inspired by nearby Osaka Castle – creating a journey through a series of light-toned flowing spaces, including the tea counter Cha, artisanal bakery Farine and restaurant Jardin.
The flow is tempered by a sweeping modern staircase – the organic amber form of a sculpture by contemporary lacquerware artist Genta Ishizuka at its base – leading up to an expansive light-flooded ballroom, with white geometric curtain textiles by Reiko Sudo of Nuno. Standing out among the pale natural palette of the lobby is the sharply contrasting lift area – a monotone box of deep orange-red lacquer, its reflective surfaces amplified with mirrors and rich carpets, alongside simple black ink etchings by Ayako Someya.
These lead to seven levels of Curiosity-designed guest rooms, from the 29th to the 35th floors – serenely deluxe enclaves of elegantly layered materials in a medley of neutral tones, with light wood lattices framing window-side seating and cubed white textile lighting, plus deep square bathtubs and cinematic skyscraper views across city, mountains and Osaka Bay. Describing the atmosphere as ‘intimate, contrasted and engaging’, Curiosity founder Gwenaël Nicholas tells Wallpaper*: ‘The hotel is designed as a residence, the home of someone who travels throughout Asia, bringing back beautiful experiences and encounters to his Japanese residence.’
The ambience tilts on the 28th floor – home to an entire level of contemporary Japanese ryokan-style rooms, designed by Tokyo studio Simplicity. Called Gensui – gen meaning the deepest black and sui for water, reflecting Osaka’s maritime heritage – this floor offers a rare taste of traditional Japanese aesthetics with a modern edge. Elevator doors open and visitors are immediately plunged into still expanses of darkness. Designed to be experienced barefoot, there are tatami-mat spaces, with low-level furnishings and futon-style beds on a platform set against light washi paper walls and deep black bathtubs.
Simplicity also dreamt up the minimalist serenity of the 36th-floor spa. Home to five window-side treatment rooms, a 16m pool and Japanese-style baths, it has a lighter tone, with minimalist expanses of stone and light wood spanning its curved walls and corner-free corridors. Key to the design were, according to Ogata, notions of ‘blankness’ and ‘transition – from yin to yang, public to private, outside to inside’, conveyed through a minimalist material palette of beige or white soil, timber and stone.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The mood (and glamour factor) soars a notch at the 37th-floor apex, by Design Studio Spin – home to a dizzying monochrome sweep of water-inspired walls that flow into the sultry Bar Bota, with its sparkling city views as intoxicating as the botanicals-infused cocktails. Nearby, a temple-like corridor transitions into Jiang Nan Chun, a fresh modern take on Cantonese cuisine served beneath high ceilings alongside expansive city views and a rich contemporary interior, layering the textiles of centuries Kyoto kimono makers Hosoo with the sculptural form of a plum blossom light.
Four Seasons Osaka is located at 2 Chome-4-32 Dojima, Kita Ward, Osaka, 530-0003, Japan, fourseasons.com
Danielle Demetriou is a British writer and editor who moved from London to Japan in 2007. She writes about design, architecture and culture (for newspapers, magazines and books) and lives in an old machiya townhouse in Kyoto.
Instagram - @danielleinjapan
-
How guest editor Marcio Kogan, during a visit to the movies, ‘discovered that something else exists in the world, real poetry’
Marcio Kogan is a guest editor of Wallpaper* October 2024. In his dedicated section, we discover how the world of cinema’s loss was architecture’s gain when a feature film failed but a dream space creator rose from the ashes
By Rainbow Nelson Published
-
Discover Tempe à Pailla, a lesser-known Eileen Gray gem nestled in the French Riviera
Tempe à Pailla is a modernist villa in the French Riviera brimming with history, originally designed by architect Eileen Gray and extended by late British painter Graham Sutherland
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Guest editor St. Vincent and Alex Da Corte on making the dark and uncanny world of All Born Screaming
St. Vincent is a Wallpaper* guest editor for 2024. Here, the shape-shifting musician deliberates with her long-time collaborator, conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, about the human condition, finding inspiration in dark places, and the merry dance with chaos that is a creative's path
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Aman Residences Tokyo float high above the Japanese capital
Aman Residences Tokyo, Aman Group’s first standalone branded residences, feature dramatic yet serene interiors by Yabu Pushelberg
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Step inside this rare Shiro Kuramata-designed cocktail bar in Japan
Shiro Kuramata designed hundreds of bars in his lifetime, but few remain intact. Now fans are making a pilgrimage to Comblé Bar in Shizuoka
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Find yourself at Six Senses Kyoto, the brand's breathtaking Japan debut
Six Senses Kyoto opens its doors boasting tranquil, luxurious interiors by Blink Design Group
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Dip into Janu Tokyo hotel, Aman’s sociable new sibling brand
Step inside the Jean-Michel Gathy-designed Janu Tokyo and discover its state-of-the-art wellness facilities
By Jens H Jensen Published
-
Hotel Rakuragu is a tiny but mighty modern escape in Tokyo
Hotel Rakuragu, brought to life by Kooo Architects, lies within an 80 sq m plot in the area of Chuo-ku
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a 110-year-old Kyoto townhouse-turned-restaurant
Kawamichiya Kosho-An is a traditional soba restaurant reimagined by Endo Shojiro Design and td-Atelier
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Hotel Toranomon Hills opens in Tokyo, exuding Space Copenhagen’s warm minimalism
Step inside Hotel Toranomon Hills, its soft-edged and intimate interior design by Space Copenhagen the perfect counterpoint to its skyscraper-packed Tokyo setting
By Danielle Demetriou Published