Newly opened Nobis Hotel Palma is filled with 1,000 years of history
Nobis Hotel Palma brings together the best of both Scandinavian and Spanish designs in a former 12th-century medieval Muslim palace
Sitting in Palma’s charming Old Town among scenic squares and Gothic churches, the latest Nobis Hotel has found a home in one of the city’s oldest monuments. Originally a medieval Islamic palace and later a private home for Mallorcan nobility, the building has survived both fire and earthquake to be reborn once again after a complete renovation by Swedish studio Wingårdhs and the Palma-based Jordi Herrero Arquitectos and Eduardo Garcia Acuna Arquitecto.
Nobis Hotel Palma, housed in a 12th-century building, is one of the city’s oldest
As a medieval landmark filled with 1,000 years of history, naturally, the project was a sensitive one. Design details such as vaulted ceilings and grand archways, both acquired during a 15th-century Gothic-style revamp, have been carefully restored to highlight the centuries-old architecture. Other surviving elements have been given a new lease of life, notably the ancient fountain in one of two original courtyards, now transformed into an intimate dipping pool.
To bring the building firmly into the modern day, Wingårdhs’ has brought a sober Scandinavian style to each of the 37 rooms and suites. Spanish limestone walls and beamed ceilings are complemented by creamy shades and layers of natural materials such as wood, wool, and leather. To root the hotel firmly into the island, much of the furnishings have been crafted by local artisans, note the wooden wardrobes and bathroom benches, and paired with contemporary design pieces such as Örsjö lamps, Ogeborg carpets, and Flos pendant lights. The finishing touches are a mix of handcrafted ceramic vessels from local artist Miquel Segura and tapestries by Mallorcan Leela Rome.
Whilst the pared-back guest rooms offer a serene space after a day spent sightseeing, Wingårdhs played around in the public spaces to create a more striking contrast between old and new. At restaurant NOI Palma, sharing plates are served under the curved drapes of a textile ceiling installation, a nod to the surrounding archways and in the Mirall Bar, an imposing spherical lampshade hangs over velvet furnishings and fills the vast space created by nine-metres high stone walls.
The cocktails continue on the rooftop terrace, where guests can lounge on mix-and-match striped sofas with views over the iconic La Seu Cathedral. With the contemporary styling above ground, perhaps the hotel’s history can be felt most keenly in the subterranean spa, a hidden space housed in a former medieval tunnel and escape route, reimagined as a soothing haven away from the buzz of the city.
