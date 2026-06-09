Roberts have announced a new multifunctional radio for the outwardly bound, the SolarDAB99
Containing a host of handy functions, the Roberts Radio SolarDAB 99 is a portable audio companion that’s shaped to attend the school of hard knocks
Although they’re better known for their classically-styled, desktop-based leather-clad Revival radios – as once used by the late Queen – Roberts Radio is now branching out into the world of rugged, go-anywhere devices.
This is the new SolarDAB 99, a ruggedised Roberts aimed at the outdoorsy type who wants to keep up with the cricket scores regardless of where they are. In true Swiss Army-style, the SolarDAB 99 blends several tools in one, as well as offers up a range of different power sources, to create a flexible and durable device equally at home on a mountainside as on a kitchen worktop.
In addition to accessing the full suite of digital stations via DAB and DAB+, the 99 also has FM radio as well as Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from smartphones and other devices and a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack and aux input.
Roberts has also added IP55 weather resistance (weatherproof but not suitable for complete submersion) and an integral LED flashlight, SOS beacon with flashing red and white lights and emergency siren, as well as the all-important alarm clock.
The main display is a backlit LCD, which shows the 40 available presets, battery status and signal strength, with graphically simplified buttons and a rugged, shockproof case. Attachments for a carrying strap are also included, as is a telescopic aerial. Finally, there’s a USB-A output for device charging.
The 99 has an in-built rechargeable battery that offers up to 20 hours of listening time, in addition to a USB-C socket for mains power (and battery charging). Additional audio can be acquired via the hand-crank dynamo system and there’s also a solar panel on the top. One minute of winding the crank should equate to seven minutes of playback, ensuring you’re never left without a connection.
Roberts SolarDAB 99, £149.99, RobertsRadio.com, @RobertsRadio
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.