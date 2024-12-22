Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2024, selected by transport editor Jonathan Bell

The past 12 months have been a confusing time for car design. Legislative back-tracking and over-ambitious sales projections gave succour to the EV naysayers and allowed big brands to row back on their plans to abandon ICE for good.

Carice TC2 electric sports car (Image credit: Carice)

This mostly benefitted the big luxury brands, several of whom showcased impressive but archaic machines. There was also some interesting action in the restomod sphere, as small workshops discovered that big bucks could be had for meticulously built short runs of ultra-scarce cult cars.

Marcello Gandini's peerless design, the Lamborghini Countach (Image credit: Lamborghini)

Electric restomods also blossomed, but there was a dearth of interesting small EVs that should hopefully be fixed in 2025. In other automotive news, we also lost legendary car designers Bruno Sacco and Marcello Gandini.

Read on to discover our top ten automotive releases for 2024 (in no particular order).

01. Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault 5 E-Tech (Image credit: Renault)

Hailed by many as the most important small car of the year, if not the best small EV of all time, Renault’s new 5 is that rare thing, a critical hit, a successful retro design and a surefire sales success.

READ MORE

02. Bentley Continental GT Speed

Bentley Continental GT Speed (Image credit: Bentley Motors)

Tradition is fused with tech underneath the revived and restyled body of Bentley’s evergreen Continental GT. We drove the debut Speed model around the Swiss Alps and marvelled at its refinement, power and style.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

READ MORE

03. Morgan Plus Four

Morgan Plus Four (Image credit: Morgan Motor Company)

In sharp contrast, Morgan’s tech evolution has always been a little less over. Their Plus Four model is equally evergreen but offers a very different driving experience to the Bentley. For old-school motoring that turns every journey into an event, it made for an excellent experience.

READ MORE

04. TWR Supercat

TWR Supercat (Image credit: TWR)

The bravado return of this Jaguar-based 80s performance icon couldn’t be further removed from the company’s own re-brand. The TWR Supercat is a wide-bodied carbon-fibre re-imagining of the racing XJS.

The year was awash with other restomods, including Theon Design’s storming GBR002, a radically rebuilt Porsche 911 (964), Kingsley Re-Engineered’s classy update of the first-generation Range Rover, the KSR, HWA’s outrageous EVO (based on the original Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 EVO II) and Built by Legends’ Nissan revival, the R34 GT-R.

READ MORE

05. BMW i5 Touring

BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro Touring (Image credit: BMW)

BMW’s new i5 Touring impressed hugely, with a tricksy interior absolutely rammed full of light, sound and graphics, proper estate car practicality and impressive dynamics.

READ MORE

06. Tolman 205 GTI

Peugeot 205 GTI by Tolman Engineering (Image credit: Tolman Engineering)

One of the year’s most off-the-wall restomod experiences, Tolman took Peugeot’s compact, cultish 205 GTI, and upgraded the engine and suspension. In the process, this pocket rocket became the ultimate contemporary classic.

READ MORE

07. Ferrari 12Cilindri

Ferrari 12Cilindri (Image credit: Ferrari)

One of the most elegant Ferrari designs of recent years, the 12Cilindri swathed its big V12 with a fine grand tourer body. As well as paying homage to classic Ferraris from the past, it was an unashamed celebration of petrol power.

READ MORE

08. Carice TC2

Carice TC2 electric sports car (Image credit: Carice)

The year kicked off with this Dutch delight – the Carice TC2 is a compact EV sports car with a body inspired by the classic Porsche 356.

READ MORE

09. Lucid Air

Lucid Air Touring (Image credit: Guy Bird)

America’s Lucid Motors can lay a credible claim to being one of the most high-tech of all Western EV manufacturers. Its debut product, the Lucid Air saloon, impressed on every level.

READ MORE

10. Moke Electric

The Electric MOKE (Image credit: MOKE)

At the other end of the scale was the charming Moke Electric, a rudimentary but characterful EV that recaptured the spirit of the Sixties original. Other reborn and electrified icons included the Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12, and Everatti’s Mercedes-Benz SL W113, while there were also fresh takes on the Fiat Topolino and even the Citroen 2CV van.

READ MORE