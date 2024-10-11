Kingsley Re-Engineered brings the Range Rover Classic into the modern era with the new KSR

The art of the restomod is taken up a notch by Kingsley Re-Engineered’s new KSR. As the specialist manufacturer behind this new iteration of the Range Rover Classic, Kingsley has gone further than ever before, adding new interior and suspension options, among other things.

The first generation Range Rover had a long and fruitful life. As one of the instigators of the luxury SUV market it was enthusiastically taken up from everyone from urban pioneers to the original green welly brigade – hence the bucolic neo-Sloane imagery shown here.

The four door version, shown here, was visually beefed up and enhanced over the original two-door design, helping give the model its long shelf life and setting the template for Range Rover to remain JLR’s flagship brand.

Kingsley Re-Engineered was established in 2001 and has since completed around 500 bespoke Range Rover Classics and original Land Rovers, each built to a unique specification. For the KSR, the Oxfordshire-based company has done much more than simple restore an original model.

For a start, there’s a new dashboard design that brings better ventilation and upgraded air conditioning, along with higher quality switchgear and an all-new instrument panel and centre console. Instruments are now digital (the first time in a Kingsley model), allowing Apple CarPlay to be integrated.

Under the bonnet is a 4.6-litre High Torque V8, delivering 270 bhp and a top speed of over 120 mph+, as well as a sub-10 second 60mph sprint. Those in search of more power can specify a Chevrolet V8 engine, with a choice of automatic or six-speed gearboxes. Another innovation is the inclusion of TracTive adaptive suspension, specially optimised for the Range Rover Classic.

In addition to the new dashboard, the interior is re-trimmed in the material of your choice, whether leather or cloth like the rather fetching Black Watch tartan shown here, with high grade wood veneer on the dashboard and console. You’ll also find cup holders and charging ports, practical everyday objects that were alien to the Range Rover Classic generation. These KSR model enhancements can be applied to either original two- or four-door cars and the company has a worldwide customer base.

Range Rover Classic KSR by Kingsley Re-Engineered, from £220,000 plus VAT, KingsleyCars.co.uk, @KingsleyCars