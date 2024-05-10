An all-electric 1960s Mercedes-Benz SL, perfect for swift, silent classic cruising

Electrification specialist Everatti unveils its sympathetic upgrade to a 1960s icon, the elegant Mercedes-Benz SL W113

electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati
The electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati
Everatti was one of the first companies to capitalise on the market for electrified classic cars. From a selection of Porsches to Land Rovers and Range Rovers, the UK-based outfit builds its EVs with care and attention, lavishly upgrading and restoring interiors and mechanical components. 

Everatti’s electric Mercedes-Benz SL

electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati

This is Everatti’s newest project, a conversion of the timelessly elegant W113 Series Mercedes SL from the 1960s. Dubbed the ‘Pagoda’ model because of the concave curve of the hardtop roof, the appellation has stuck for all models of this series. 

Everatti will take your donor car and transform it with the installation of its proprietary electric powertrain. This consists of a 54kWh battery and e-motor providing the equivalent of 300 bhp (the original made about 150 bhp the old-fashioned petrol-powered way). 

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati

The standard battery will take the SL about 160 miles, although a larger Touring battery (68kWh) ups this to a respectable 200 miles, plus a sub-7.0 second sprint to 60 mph (the 1960s original got there in a leisurely 10.5 seconds). So far, so good in terms of overall improvements, but Everatti goes much further. 

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati steering wheel, right-hand drive

Each build is essentially a ground-up restoration, with freshly upholstered Bridge of Weir leather seats, subtly uprated dials that show important range info using the original aesthetic, and extras like Bluetooth audio and heated seats.

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati leather seats

Transforming classics in this way is still relatively contentious and some firms will ensure the works are reversible should some future collector desire the original spec. Naturally, some cars should remain sacrosanct, such as the one-offs with a value equivalent to great to works of art. On the other hand, Mercedes built nearly 50,000 W113 SLs between 1963 and 1971, so there are still plenty of sound original cars to go around.  

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati door and wing mirror detail

If you want classic style with the quiet convenience of a fast-charging EV, with compact, eternally graceful lines, then Everatti’s Mercedes-Benz SL is without equal, at a price.

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati radio and dash details

Mercedes-Benz SL by Everatti, from £330k, plus tax and donor car, Everatti.com, @EverattiCars

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati dashboard clock

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati rear logo

Mercedes-Benz SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ by Everrati driving away

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

