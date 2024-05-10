An all-electric 1960s Mercedes-Benz SL, perfect for swift, silent classic cruising

Everatti was one of the first companies to capitalise on the market for electrified classic cars. From a selection of Porsches to Land Rovers and Range Rovers, the UK-based outfit builds its EVs with care and attention, lavishly upgrading and restoring interiors and mechanical components.

Everatti’s electric Mercedes-Benz SL

This is Everatti’s newest project, a conversion of the timelessly elegant W113 Series Mercedes SL from the 1960s. Dubbed the ‘Pagoda’ model because of the concave curve of the hardtop roof, the appellation has stuck for all models of this series.

Everatti will take your donor car and transform it with the installation of its proprietary electric powertrain. This consists of a 54kWh battery and e-motor providing the equivalent of 300 bhp (the original made about 150 bhp the old-fashioned petrol-powered way).

The standard battery will take the SL about 160 miles, although a larger Touring battery (68kWh) ups this to a respectable 200 miles, plus a sub-7.0 second sprint to 60 mph (the 1960s original got there in a leisurely 10.5 seconds). So far, so good in terms of overall improvements, but Everatti goes much further.

Each build is essentially a ground-up restoration, with freshly upholstered Bridge of Weir leather seats, subtly uprated dials that show important range info using the original aesthetic, and extras like Bluetooth audio and heated seats.

Transforming classics in this way is still relatively contentious and some firms will ensure the works are reversible should some future collector desire the original spec. Naturally, some cars should remain sacrosanct, such as the one-offs with a value equivalent to great to works of art. On the other hand, Mercedes built nearly 50,000 W113 SLs between 1963 and 1971, so there are still plenty of sound original cars to go around.

If you want classic style with the quiet convenience of a fast-charging EV, with compact, eternally graceful lines, then Everatti’s Mercedes-Benz SL is without equal, at a price.

Mercedes-Benz SL by Everatti, from £330k, plus tax and donor car, Everatti.com, @EverattiCars

