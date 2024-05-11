Carrosserie Caselani’s Fourgonnette is a retro van for bold businesses

Having a distinctive-looking fleet is a time-worn way of giving your brand some free publicity. It’s a trope deployed by businesses since the dawn of the automotive era, whether it’s the instantly recognisable graphics of the New York Taxi, UPS vans, Zipcars or your local estate agency. For more bespoke applications, there are more and more niche models designed to turn heads, a trend that dates back to the Nissan S-Cargo of the late 1980s.

The Fourgonnette was inspired by the original 1951 Citroen 2CV van (Image credit: Carrosserie Caselani)

We’ve commented on Carrosserie Caselani before, when it transformed a humble Citroën SpaceTourer into the retro-infused Citroën Type Holidays, an officially sanctioned camper van that draws on the corrugated minimalism of the French manufacturer’s iconic H-Van.

Carrosserie Caselani Fourgonnette

(Image credit: Carrosserie Caselani)

Now the Italian specialist is at it again, this time with a smaller and more nimble machine aimed at small businesses who want to make a splash. The Fourgonnette is inspired by the ultra-compact commercial version of the venerable 2CV, introduced as the 2CV Fourgonnette in 1951, two years after the passenger version was launched in Paris. Designed by the great Pierre-Jules Boulanger, this rudimentary van was pitched at rural France, whether farmers or small traders. There was even a ‘Weekend’ model, with removable seats so that it could also be used as a family runabout.

(Image credit: Carrosserie Caselani)

The new Fourgonnette, built with Citroën’s blessing, uses the French manufacturer’s Berlingo Van Club commercial vehicle as a base vehicle, stripping away the modern styling in favour of the rough, utilitarian style of the 2CV. Using this platform means that there’s also a fully electric option in the form of the e-Berlingo, which supplements the traditional diesel and petrol models.

The Fourgonnette is also available with rear seats (Image credit: Carrosserie Caselani)

In addition to a conventional two-seater van, Carrosserie Caselani also makes a crew cab model and a more conventional passenger car. It might not have the bare-bones style of the original 1950s ‘Weekend’, but it’s certainly a fun way to travel.

Carrosserie Caselani Fourgonnette, Caselani.com, @Caselani_Official