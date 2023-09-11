Four new compact camper vans showcase the best in modest mobile home design

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Camper vans – including the new breed of electric camper vans – have never been more fashionable, and as their star rises, so too do the expectations of a new generation of wannabe van lifers, eager for the open road but not so hot on giving up amenities. Away from the endless variation and individuality of the custom and self-build market, there is still a lot of choice, as established companies make the most of booming interest. Here are four campers, concepts and one-offs that showcase the current state of the art.

Volkswagen California Concept

Volkswagen California Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen California Concept is practically identical to the production version of the company’s core camper offering. The California sits below the Grand California and the forthcoming official ID.Buzz Camper, but it’s the model with the most direct lineage to the original T2 campervan of the 1950s. The concept previews the 2024 model, the seventh-generation California, which will also have a plug-in hybrid option and replace the current California 6.1.

Volkswagen California Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

The main update is the addition of a sliding door on each side, allowing the interior to be completely opened up with in-built awnings providing shade and shelter. Slightly larger than its predecessor, it combines the practicality of a passenger van with all the accoutrements of a camper, with swivelling front seats, a kitchen layout that can be accessed from inside and outside, and an aluminium-framed pop-up roof structure with windows, lighting and power.

Volkswagen California Concept upper bed (Image credit: Volkswagen)

The concept also showcases a new touch-screen ‘camper van control unit’, which gives info on all the van’s systems, water levels, etc., and operates the roof and entertainment.

Volkswagen California Concept, concept only, seventh generation California available 2024, Volkswagen-Vans.co.uk

Citroën Type Holidays

Citroën Type Holidays (Image credit: Citroën)

This one-off model was presented by Citroën at the recent Düsseldorf Caravan Show. Although the retro-inspired ‘Type Holidays’ won’t make it to production, it heralds a revamped campervan line-up that’ll be available from 2024. The Type Holidays is a modern iteration of the company’s fabled H Van commercial vehicle, nearly half a million of which were built up until 1981 (many survivors have since been resprayed, filleted and refitted for new lives as upmarket coffee kiosks).

Citroën Type Holidays interior (Image credit: Citroën )

Working alongside the Italian coachbuilder Caselani, which has been creating old-school body styles on existing Citroën platforms for several years, the Type Holidays recreates the slab-sided corrugated metal appeal of the original. It comes complete with a bespoke interior and the all-important pop-up roof.

Citroën Type Holidays (Image credit: Citroën)

In addition to working with Caselani, Citroën tapped Slovenian camper specialist Bravia Mobil to kit out the concept. Underneath it all is a Citroën SpaceTourer, with a flexible interior layout, including four berths, a kitchenette and dining table, that’ll soon be available for sale.

Citroën Type Holidays, concept only, Citroën.co.uk

Ford Transit Custom Nugget

Ford Transit Custom Nugget (Image credit: Ford)

The Nugget is the esoteric name for Ford’s Transit and Tourneo-based campervans, turning these trusty commercial vehicles into compact homes from home. For 2024, the company has used the most recent generation of the Transit to create a camper that’s also plug-in hybrid for the first time. With space for four in the tilt-roof model, the Nugget blends Ford’s legendary reliability with camping know-how from Westfalia.

Ford Transit Custom Nugget (Image credit: Ford)

The result is a well-equipped machine awash with options, from a solar roof to all-wheel drive, as well as a car-like dashboard and a full suite of driver assistance options. The multi-zone living space has storage in every available nook and cranny, with an L-shaped kitchen, fridge, hob and sink, as well as a tailgate-mounted shower.

Ford Transit Custom Nugget, available soon, Ford.co.uk

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Not to be outdone, Mercedes unveiled its new V-Class Marco Polo at Düsseldorf. Marco Polo is the company’s in-house campervan range, complementing the huge number of industry specialists who use Mercedes’ commercial vehicles as the basis for bespoke RVs and mobile homes. As well as the compact V-Class, Mercedes also revealed the Marco Polo Module to transform its smaller T-Class van into a micro-camper (previewed by the recent Concept EQT).

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo interior (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

The Marco Polo has been a cut above the ordinary, taking the Mercedes luxury touch to the campsite. Features include the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module, a touch-screen control system, and special AIRMATIC suspension that can level the van when parked up on uneven ground.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo, available soon, Vans.Mercedes-Benz.com