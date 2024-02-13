Microcar madness: three new ultra-compact electric city cars

For the most part, the electric revolution hasn’t led to a revival of ultra-small cars. Most car makers have started big and hope that battery tech and price will eventually allow the return of practical (and profitable) small cars, especially in cities. It’ll come as no surprise to find that progress on this front comes first and foremost from specialist European carmakers, where cramped infrastructure and a long tradition of compact personal mobility makes these all-electric challengers a natural fit. Here are three modern microcars to help banish the travails of urban transportation.

Small wonders: new electric microcars

Microlino 2.0

Microlino electric city car (Image credit: Microlino)

The Microlino was the first electrified large-scale mobility project from the people behind the Micro scooter, Wim, Oliver, and Merlin Ouboter. The two-seater has a range of 228km (141 miles) and can reach speeds of 90km/h (55mph). Evoking the post-war bubble car aesthetic, complete with a front-opening door that references the original 1953 Iso Isetta, the Microlino has four wheels, with a wider track at the front.

Microlino electric city car (Image credit: Microlino)

The compact design is low weight (around 500kg), which helps with ride, performance and range, and there’s also plenty of space for luggage. Manufacturing in Turin, the Swiss-owned company is carrying on a bold tradition of European city car design, with three trim options including Apple-esque white (‘Urban’), a two-tone retro approach (‘Dolce’), and the modern-looking Competizione. Kit includes a sunroof, LED lights, three battery options and an overall length of just 2.5m, shorter than a Smart Car.

Microlino electric city car (Image credit: Microlino)

Microlino, from CHF 16,490, Microlino-Car.com, @Microlino_official

Silence S04

Silence S04 electric city car (Image credit: Silence)

Spanish manufacturer Silence has announced the launch edition of its S04, an ultra-compact two-seater that is even shorter than the Microlino and has the added benefit of removeable battery packs. The latter means you can wheel each trolley-mounted 5.6kWh battery inside to charge it off the mains, instantly swapping it out with fresh ones if you have them to hand.

Silence S04 electric city car (Image credit: Microlino)

Top speed is a handy 52mph, and with fully charged twin batteries deployed, the range is around 92 miles. Luggage space isn’t too shoddy either at 247 litres and the SO4 can turn in just 3.5m, the same width as a single track road.

Silence S04 Launch Edition, £15,995, SilenceUK.com, @silence.uk

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone (Image credit: Biancone)

The new Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone is a fine example of Franco-Italian collaboration. Starting with the acclaimed but robustly lo-fi Citroën AMI microcar (actually a quadricycle, for legal reasons, like the other vehicles here), the Italian designer Massimo Biancone has jazzed up the design with a colour scheme inspired by Citroën’s beloved 2CV Charleston.

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone interior (Image credit: Biancone)

This retro limited edition of Citroën's enduring machine debuted in 1980, with a unique maroon and black paint job that accentuated the curves of the utilitarian classic and proved so popular that it was quickly added to regular range, surviving all the way until the 2CV’s eventual demise in 1990, after 42 years of production.

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone (Image credit: Biancone)

Biancone’s light conversion embodies the spirit of the original, adding to the Ami’s cultish lustre (previously highlighted by the My Ami Buggy limited edition). Inside there’s a new single-spoke steering wheel – a signature Citroën feature – retrimmed seats and a roll-back canvas roof. Compared to the other two microcars featured here, however, the AMI’s single 5.5kWh battery offers up a range of just 46 miles with a top speed of just 28mph. Slow and steady, but definitely stylish.

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone (Image credit: Microlino)

Citroën AMI Charleston Biancone, details at AMIcharlestonBiancone.com, @AMIcharlestonBiancone