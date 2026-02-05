Aston Martin and Breitling become partners in time and automotion
A new automotive and horological partnership is born, as Breitling hooks up with Aston Martin to make timepieces, emblazon race cars and further the art of precision high-end merchandise
With a flourish of yellow silk and a few well-chosen products, Aston Martin has announced to the world that its new official watch partner will be Breitling. Industry watchers might not be terribly surprised by the news; the Swiss manufacturer had enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with Aston’s longstanding rival Bentley Motors. In October 2024, Bentley’s former CEO Adrian Hallmark – who’d held that position for six years and been at the company far longer – took up the reins at Aston Martin.
Clearly, the Breitling relationship has made the same transition. The watch company’s partnership with Bentley ran from 2002 to 2021, during which time it made a number of special editions, provided sponsorship for Bentley’s racing programme and even collaborated on a tourbillon clock for the dashboard of the Bentayga back in 2015.
Thus far, only a single model spawned from the new association with Aston has been announced, an Aston Martin Formula One edition of the Breitling Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43.
With 2026 marking a step change in F1 rules and Aston’s top-tier motorsport campaign, expect to see a lot more in the near future, as Breitling has also signed up to be the Official Watch Partner for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.
For now, the two companies are using the announcement to reinforce their respective shared ideals, precision, speed and craft – that kind of thing. Breitling, founded in 1884, is the senior partner in brand terms (Aston didn’t arrive on the scene for another 29 years).
It also helps that Breitling has a connection to another longstanding Aston Martin territory, the Bond franchise. Both brands shared the screen in 1965’s Thunderball, the second outing for the legendary DB5 (shown here) and the debut appearance of the Breitling Top Time chronograph on Sean Connery’s wrist.
According to Hallmark, ‘Aston Martin and Breitling have crossed paths at key moments in design and culture. The partnership is a perfect showcase of excellence, design mastery and performance, something that is integral to everything that Aston Martin puts its name to.’
Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling, says that ‘Aston Martin builds cars that are as much about presence as performance. [Breitling] shares that same heritage of iconic design: every line, finish, and proportion has purpose. Nothing is left to chance.’
AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin, @AstonMartinF1, Breitling.com, @Breitling
