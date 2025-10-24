Volvo ES90 brings calm, quiet Scandi sophistication to the electric saloon car market
The new Volvo ES90 is one of the few contemporary automobiles that could truly be described as quintessentially modernist. We take it for a ride
Given the overwhelming numbers of SUVs on the roads, you’d be forgiven for thinking carmakers had given up on saloons. But when it comes to the luxury end of the spectrum, that niche is alive and well, particularly in terms of battery-powered options. Audi has the A6 e-tron, BMW the i5, Mercedes the EQE, Porsche has its performance-focused Taycan, and now Volvo has entered the fray with its new ES90, originally launched in China and now available elsewhere.
Strictly speaking, the new Volvo isn’t a saloon car. At first glance at the latest launch, in Monaco – the unofficial home of chauffeured cars – the ES90 visually sits somewhere between a low-slung saloon and its high-riding SUV sibling, the EX90. Volvo claims it’s a package that combines the ‘elegance of a sedan, the adaptability of a fastback and the spacious, elevated seating of an SUV’. While the design aspires to cover off a fair few bases, the overall package is still reassuringly a Scandi-modernist saloon, taking inspiration from cars like the 240 from the 1970s and the 740 from the 1990s.
From some angles it’s hard to look past the glaring bulge housing the lidar system on top of the windscreen, which is all-too similar to a London taxi cab’s glowing top light. The EX90 SUV also suffers with the same problem but Volvo is believed to be working on a solution. Other manufacturers, like Lotus, which is also owned by Volvo’s parent company Geely, have found a way to hide these sensors when they’re not required, with a system that pops up out of the roof only when the car is driving.
But get past that little niggle and the ES90 has pretty proportions and feels sleek, not chunky. Nevertheless, Volvo’s aesthetic is still reassuringly solid, with fuss-free surfacing that gives the car presence. Details like the ‘Thor’s hammer’ lights and smoothed, grilleless front end hint at the car’s electric underpinnings.
‘The ES90 is a car that strikes a balance between business and family life, offering people everyday versatility in the sleek shape of a modern electric car,’ says Erik Severison, chief product and strategy officer at Volvo Cars at the launch. ‘It is based on Volvo cars’ most advanced technology base, which it shares with our large, full electric SUV, the EX90. It is built smart with more computing power and impressive range and 800-volt technology for fast charging and high efficiency.’
Three powertrain options are available and a choice of two battery sizes – 92 kWh or 106 kWh battery. The standard, rear-wheel drive Single Motor ES90 has a WLTP range of 403 miles, and produces 328bhp from its 92kWh battery, which will cover off 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds. Only the Twin Motor, all-wheel drive gets the bigger 106kWh battery, which is good for 443bhp and 31 miles of range on paper, as well as a faster 0-62mph time of 5.6 seconds.
Sitting at the very top of the range is the Twin Motor Performance version, which manages to squeeze a heady 671bhp out of the 106kWh battery, while holding on to the same 434 miles of range and covering the 0-62mph dash in just 4.0 seconds.
On the road, the single-motor, rear-wheel drive is remarkably smooth and inside the cabin, there’s barely a whisper or buzz to be heard. Silent and smooth is the calling card of most luxury saloons, but very few manage to pull it off to the extent the ES90 has done.
Much of that is down to the (optional) dual-chamber air suspension, while the quiet in the cabin sets the stage for the optional Bower & Wilkins sound system, which is comprised of 25 high-fidelity speakers delivering immersive Dolby Atmos audio and a special ‘Abbey Road Studios Mode’. As a car to cover off long drives, the single-motor ES90 that I tested is a very comfortable and capable candidate.
Handling is in line with the car’s modest performance credentials but if pace is what you’re looking for, then hold out for the Performance model. The ES90 doesn’t claim to be a blisteringly quick super saloon and nor does it give off that impression when you drive it. It’s safe, steady and stately, as you’d expect from a 5m-long Volvo with Swedish sensibilities baked in.
On the inside, it’s spacious, modern and minimalist, particularly in the back where there’s an impressive amount of legroom and a refreshing lack of screens. As is the way with most software-focused cars, nearly all of the controls – climate, infotainment and driving settings – are buried in the large, black 14.5-inch central screen, which sits proud of the dashboard up front.
It’s not integrated, more a floating tablet that looks at odds with the beautifully designed dash, trimmed in ash wood, set against the cream-coloured leather upholstery. There’s also a neat, nine-inch driver display that replaces the traditional dials and a head-up display (HUD) to help the driver keep their eyes on the road.
As mentioned, the lidar bulge above the windscreen isn’t just for show – it enables sophisticated driver assistance, which Volvo calls Safe Space Technology. It’s powered by a potent dual Nvidia Drive AGX Orin processor and the ES90’s seven cameras, five radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and, of course, the lidar, which give the car all-round vision and oversight of the driving environment, while collecting real-time data on the road ahead.
It’s impressive on the road and with a click down on the right indicator stalk, it will keep the ES90 within the lane and control the speed and identify any oncoming threats.
Both specifications at the launch were the single-motor, rear-wheel drive cars, which are available in Plus or Ultra specification. Prices start at £69,760 for the former and £79,160 for the latter. Judged against its main competitors – think Porsche Taycan, BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-Tron – the Volvo might be a slightly leftfield choice, but you’re rewarded with a sublime ride quality and unparalleled peace and quiet in the cabin.
The single-motor model won’t set the world alight when it comes to performance but that’s not what a luxury saloon is for. It’s for covering large distances comfortably, calmly and quietly and the ES90 is beautifully equipped for that.
As the latest chapter in Volvo’s electrification strategy, it’s an impressive step and a refreshing change from the waves of electric SUVs that continually pop up. Time will tell if the ES90 enjoys mass appeal as a £70,000-plus electric saloon but already, it’s got the upper hand on its main rivals as the considered and sophisticated alternative.
Volvo ES90, from £69,760, VolvoCars.com, @VolvoCars
Rory is a seasoned freelance journalist covering all things cars, motorsport, yachts, travel and transport for Wallpaper* as well as the Financial Times, Telegraph and Robb Report. Regularly quizzing CEOs, racing drivers and engineers on everything from the wheels up, he also test drives the latest cars and greatest classics for news stories, features and reviews. @roryfhsmith
