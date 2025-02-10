Volvo takes to the snowy Swedish wilderness to reveal its new EX30 Cross Country

Volvo is doubling down on its Swedish identity with the unveiling of the newest model in its line-up, the diminutive EX30 Cross Country. Already hailed as one of the best small EVs out there (and the winner of a Wallpaper* Smart Space award to boot), the EX30 has been a success for a company keen to appear rooted in the Scandinavian tradition of warm, minimal but friendly contemporary design.

The new Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

Those characteristics are amplified by the EX30 Cross Country, a lightly upgraded version of the EV that adds a more rugged appearance and a few other choice features. Volvo has been making ‘Cross Country’ models since the late 90s, essentially estate cars with a raised ride height and bolder styling that put them in the hinterland between wagon and SUV.

The new Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

The little EX30 marks a departure in that it was never billed as an estate car in the first place, although it also doesn’t have much of a claim to SUV-ness. The Cross Country version should dispel the confusion, giving the car a durable, outdoorsy image that’s very much at home in a world awash with technical outerwear and socials-friendly hikes.

Inside the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

It’s a state of being Volvo is happy to lean into, beginning its press release with the words, ‘Sweden is our home. Deep lakes, endless forests, great mountain ranges, some of the harshest winters on the planet – and some of the best and most enjoyable cars ever made.’

Making the case for the new car as something akin to a mountain bike or a pair of sturdy walking boots, the EX30 Cross Country is, we’re told, ‘an experience, not just a car.’

Inside the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

The back seats of the new Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

Partnering with Swedish outdoor brand Fjällräven for the launch event, the EX30 Cross Country is seen here in what Volvo hopes it’ll be the car’s natural habitat, a winter cabin. In addition to the raised ride height, there’s the option of 18-inch all-terrain tyres to make the all-wheel drive system even more efficient.

The EX30 CC's front end bears stylised topographical imagery (Image credit: Volvo)

As an EV, the EX30 CC has impressive stats, with a maximum range of 265 miles (427km) and fast-charging capabilities for the 69kWh battery. There’s subtle Cross Country branding on the front and rear, with a map graphic on the blanked-out front, a stylised representation of the topography of the Arctic Swedish Kebnekaise mountain range. Wheel arches are also subtly flared to round off the exterior enhancements.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The interior of the EX30 is full of useful storage areas (Image credit: Volvo)

Inside, the Cross Country model is just as minimal as its sibling, with plenty of clever storage (some of which is removable) as well as hard-wearing textile seats, dashboard and door cards. It’s a car that thinks it’s a backpack, and is equally flexible in how you use it.

The new Volvo EX30 Cross Country in its natural habitat (Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo EX30 Cross Country, VolvoCars.com, car configurator

https://www.volvocars.com/uk/news/electrification/experience-the-volvo-ex30-cross-country/

https://www.volvocars.com/intl/build/ex30-electric