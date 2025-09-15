Volvo has offered Cross Country versions of its regular cars for almost 30 years. The first one launched back in 1997 and with it the concept of a slightly raised ride height for uneven terrain, credible all-wheel drive technology for traction in most situations and rugged bodywork to resist scratches and scuffs from off-road manoeuvres was born.

The new EX30 Cross Country and the 1997 Volvo V70 original (Image credit: Volvo)

The latest Volvo to offer the Cross Country badge is its smallest yet. The pocket-sized all-electric EX30 SUV is only 4233mm long – that’s bigger than an Audi Q2 and shorter than a Smart #1. But in keeping with the range’s ethos, when compared to the regular EX30, the Cross Country variant has 19mm higher ground clearance – 196mm vs. 177mm unladen – and sports wheel arch extensions, integrated front and rear lower bumper skid plates and slightly smaller 19in wheels.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

Visually, an EX30 Cross Country model stands out for its large panel of dark matt cladding at the front, which is nicely enhanced with scored contour lines to subtly emphasise its outward-bound leanings. At the back, the lower section of the rear hatch has more dark cladding still and once a rugged roof rack and accessories have been added – a strapped-on kayak is optional – the vehicle looks more than ready for adventure.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country design detail (Image credit: Volvo)

This perception is backed up surprisingly well in driving reality on- and off-road. The EX30 Cross Country CC’s twin motors offer all-wheel drive and a very punchy 428hp, able to dispatch 0-60mph in ultra-rapid 3.5 seconds. And despite the car’s greater 1573mm height (vs. the regular EX30’s 1555mm) it handles itself with dignity at fast speeds on smooth tarmac and with surprising aplomb on heavily broken up dirt and flint tracks. Standard hill descent control and hill start assist help further and the 69kWh battery offers 265 miles of range before a recharge.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

There are various driving modes for steering (soft, medium and firm), dynamics (range, standard and performance), plus one-pedal driving with low, medium and high regenerative braking settings. These offer useful variety, but changing any of the settings – or indeed switching on and off the various safety ‘boings’ or even opening the central glovebox – requires diving deep into the many layers within the 12.3in centre screen. A few key top-screen digital shortcuts would be better.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

There is no driver’s display in front of the steering wheel either – which is highly unusual. This upset some reviewers of the regular EX30, but an electric car that can’t measure (or display) revolutions per minute and whose owners are unlikely to be watching their speed endlessly, should not equate to a purchasing deal-breaker. Instead, the EX30’s miles per hour are shown digitally in changing numbers – rather than via a circular dial and needle – on the top right of the centre screen.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country dashboard (Image credit: Volvo)

After a period of short visual adjustment, I think it’s safe and logical. Along with electric window switches in the centre of the car rather than within each door armrest – to allow the front doors to be thinner – contribute to a more symmetrical design which reduces complexity and makes it less carbon-intensive to manufacture in left or right-hand drive. Which is a thoughtful (and very Volvo) thing to do.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Volvo EX30 Cross Country interior (Image credit: Volvo)

The elegant interior has a quietly sophisticated Scandi chic colour and trim ambience. No fake materials are present, and some of the seat fabrics – like Nordic wool coated with pine resin and mixed with recycled polyester – look and feel ‘good’ in every sense. Min/max boot space is a decent 318/1000 litres and flexible and informative too, via two loading floor heights and a built-in infographic guide on the boot roof’s underside to inform users about key measurements and thus what luggage might fit inside.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country boot infographic (Image credit: Volvo)

Throw in a fixed panoramic roof, Google Automotive Services, a dashboard soundbar with seven speakers, plus Apple and Android mirror screening to keep things modern and the EX30 Cross Country has much to commend it. Able to cope with most rough stuff, but in a very compact and sophisticated way.

Volvo EX30 Cross Country (Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo EX30 Cross Country, from £47,005, VolvoCars.com, @VolvoCars