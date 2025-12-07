Sophie Lou Jacobsen’s glass tableware is fit for a hotel-style breakfast at home
The French-American designer unveils her ‘Continental Collection’, a playful and elegant take on classic breakfast tableware
Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day, and French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen agrees. Her new collection comprises glass and silver-plated tableware inspired by the rituals of a classic European continental breakfast.
The ‘Continental Collection’ is a playful and elegant series of nine items, reinterpreted through Jacobsen’s sculptural view. Along with classic hotel breakfast sets, the New York-based designer referenced Egyptian glass ewers, cobalt glass antiques, and 20th-century Italian glassware.
As fitting for a leisurely morning brunch or a dinner party, the designs, like Jacobsen’s work in general, are rooted in the idea that objects should have a power to enhance their user’s mood through form and function. The focus is on simple objects and rituals and how these can elevate daily life.
Among the collection are a tea or coffee pot, a milk jug, mugs and cups, a preserves jar, a fruit bowl and a toast rack. An apple-shaped sugar pot is a recreation of an item from the designer’s childhood.
‘Breakfast for me, is one of the most important moments of the day, a soothing cup of tea or coffee, a sweet bite of toast with jam or honey, a gentle transition from sleep to wakefulness’, shares Jacobsen. ‘Growing up, my father always set the table the night before, and that small act of preparation became a comforting ritual of home, habit, and safety. I wanted to create objects that could encourage similar habits, objects that help us make memories.’
The Continental Collection is available at SophieLouJacobsen.com
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
