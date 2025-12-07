Sophie Lou Jacobsen’s glass tableware is fit for a hotel-style breakfast at home

The French-American designer unveils her ‘Continental Collection’, a playful and elegant take on classic breakfast tableware

Sophie Lou Jacobsen breakfast collection
‘Continental Collection’, available at sophieloujacobsen.com
(Image credit: Adam Friedlander)
Breakfast is known to be the most important meal of the day, and French-American designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen agrees. Her new collection comprises glass and silver-plated tableware inspired by the rituals of a classic European continental breakfast.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen breakfast collection

(Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

The ‘Continental Collection’ is a playful and elegant series of nine items, reinterpreted through Jacobsen’s sculptural view. Along with classic hotel breakfast sets, the New York-based designer referenced Egyptian glass ewers, cobalt glass antiques, and 20th-century Italian glassware.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen breakfast collection

(Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

As fitting for a leisurely morning brunch or a dinner party, the designs, like Jacobsen’s work in general, are rooted in the idea that objects should have a power to enhance their user’s mood through form and function. The focus is on simple objects and rituals and how these can elevate daily life.

Among the collection are a tea or coffee pot, a milk jug, mugs and cups, a preserves jar, a fruit bowl and a toast rack. An apple-shaped sugar pot is a recreation of an item from the designer’s childhood.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen breakfast collection

(Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

‘Breakfast for me, is one of the most important moments of the day, a soothing cup of tea or coffee, a sweet bite of toast with jam or honey, a gentle transition from sleep to wakefulness’, shares Jacobsen. ‘Growing up, my father always set the table the night before, and that small act of preparation became a comforting ritual of home, habit, and safety. I wanted to create objects that could encourage similar habits, objects that help us make memories.’

Sophie Lou Jacobsen breakfast collection

(Image credit: Adam Friedlander)

The Continental Collection is available at SophieLouJacobsen.com

