Make Dior Maison’s porcelainware yours with a new personalisation service
Choose from a range of 35 colours to personalise Dior Maison’s legendary Limoges porcelain tableware
For the first time, Dior Maison introduces a personalisation service to its portfolio. Working with the Limoges ranges, customers will be able to create bespoke tableware sets, choosing from 35 hues, ranging from delicate pastels to richer shades, including lilac, peacock blue, pistachio green, and blush pink.
The new ‘Make My Own Table’ service is available within the Limoges porcelain range, featuring two classic Dior motifs. Inspired by the Napoleon III chairs that welcomed guests in the historic Christian Dior salons at the house’s 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique in Paris, the Cannage motif has been a signature of Dior collections since the maison's early days.
On the porcelain pieces, Cannage becomes a modern graphic pattern, metamorphosing with every new shade.
The other motif available for personalisation is the 18th-century-inspired Toile de Jouy, a tribute to French decorative arts. The design was chosen by Christian Dior himself to decorate the walls of his first shop – the Colifichets boutique on the ground floor of 30 Avenue Montaigne – in 1947. Most recently, the motif has been given a contemporary interpretation in the form of Toile de Jouy Sauvage – a design featuring wild animals set within the backdrop of a dreamy landscape.
The Dior Maison personalisation service is available in the two designs to decorate plates, cups, and sugar bowls. It is a collection that speaks of the house's history and Christian Dior's own approach to its curation, while also taking the brand's home offering forwards with a contemporary twist.
Visit dior.com to contact an advisor regarding the personalisation service
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
