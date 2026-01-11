Europe’s auto industry regroups at the Brussels Motor Show: what’s new and notable for 2026

In recent years, Brussels hasn’t feature highly on the must-see list of global motor shows, but visitors to the 102nd edition of this venerable event at the striking Palais des Expositions – a glorious structure erected for the 1935 International Exposition – saw a panoply of new and future models.

Kia EV3 GT (Image credit: Kia)

In fact, Brussels 2026 turned out to be a veritable reunion of the best recent concept designs from around the industry, including the Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept, the Dacia Hipster and the wild Hyundai Insteroid concept first seen at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show last Spring.

Hyundai Insteroid Concept (Image credit: Hyundai)

Alpine, fresh off the launch of its acclaimed Alpine A390 also showed the Renault 5-based A290, as well as rolling out its dramatic 2022 Alpine Alpenglow Concept, while other production-ready cars included the new Polestar 5 and Fiat Panda.

The Brussels Salon runs until January 18, 2026. Read on to discover what made our list of must-sees.

The Polestar 5 will be launched in 2026 (Image credit: Polestar)

autosalon.be

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa (Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

We love Alfa's Giulia Quadrifoglio, but it has felt like a car out of time ever since its inception over a decade ago. Alfa Romeo is keeping the dream alive with special editions like the new Luna Rossa, a fabulously gothic reinterpretation that draws on the company’s new Bottegafuoriserie custom workshop. Only ten examples of the be-winged Giulia are being made (all of which have been pre-sold), with the new extreme aero adding five times more downforce than the ‘standard’ car.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa (Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

The branding comes from the Luna Rossa America’s Cup sailing team, in particular the Luna Rossa AC75 boat, which Alfa Romeo will be supporting on the 38th America’s Cup in Italy this summer. Red accented grey bodywork is paired with an interior that includes materials from the boat’s sails and graphics inspired by the boat crew’s personal flotation devices. The regular Giulia Quadrifoglio is still available, priced from £86,885.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa (Image credit: Alfa Romeo)

AlfaRomeo.co.uk, @AlfaRomeoOfficial

Peugeot 408

The face-lifted Peugeot 408 (Image credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot revealed a face-lifted 408, the big crossover-style saloon that arrived in 2023. With a revised front end that brings the car in line with the rest of the range (and improves its look no end), the 408 also gets technical tweaks and updates.

The face-lifted Peugeot 408 (Image credit: Peugeot)

There’s a tiny boost to the e-408 variant’s range – now 283 miles – and the EV model is joined by a PHEV and mild hybrid, as before. New wheels, a new Flare Green body colour and new cockpit graphics all give this idiosyncratic French machine a fresh feel.

Inside the newly face-lifted Peugeot 408 (Image credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot.co.uk, @Peugeot

DS Taylor Made No.4 Concept

DS Taylor Made No.4 Concept (Image credit: DS Automobiles)

DS continues its quest to become synonymous with French luxury design with a new design concept, the DS Taylor Made No.4 Concept. This time the emphasis is on performance, with a collaboration with Formula E driver Taylor Barnard, who drives for the DS PENSKE team in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

DS Taylor Made No.4 Concept (Image credit: DS Automobiles)

This automotive equivalent of Taylor’s version goes heavy on the titanium and showcases the new DS Performance Line Edition, inspired in part by the DS Formula E car. It also amplifies the transition from DS 4 to DS No.4 to align with the flagship DS No.8, with this important mid-range model offering up electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

DSautomobiles.co.uk, @DS_automobiles

Renault 5 Turbo 3E

Renault 5 Turbo 3E (Image credit: Renault)

Renault displayed their eagerly awaited limited-edition Renault 5 Turbo 3E model, a radical performance variant of the acclaimed and hugely successful Renault 5 EV. There’s a hyper-stylised lineage between this new car and the original Renault 5 Turbo, the 1980 performance special created to homologise the R5’s rallying variant.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E (Image credit: Renault)

Shown here in a colour scheme referencing Renault’s 80s-era racing livery, the Turbo 3E features wide wheel arches and prominent front and rear spoilers. Whereas the original 80s car had its engine in the rear, this new model has twin electric motors with a staggering 555hp output and zero to sixty-two mph sprint of 3.5 seconds.

Inside the Renault 5 Turbo 3E (Image credit: Renault)

The company will start delivering the first of 1,980 units next year – expect it to become an instant electric classic.

Renault 5 Turbo 3E at the historic Tour de Corse (Image credit: Renault)

Renault 5 Turbo 3E, more information at Renault.co.uk

Alpine A290 GTS and Rallye

Alpine A290 GTS (Image credit: Alpine)

2026 marks the first full year of production of the Alpine A290. The standalone manufacturer was once Renault’s performance arm (both now share parent company Stellantis) and the A290 has clear links to the Renault 5. Whereas Renault are focusing all their attention on the base R5, Alpine can go upmarket and into a more performance-orientated segment.

Alpine A290 Rallye (Image credit: Alpine)

That’s exemplified by the A290 Rallye model, which is already out there in competition. The road-going A290 is available in three trim levels, GT+, GT Performance+ and GTS+. The newly launched Atelier Alpine adding a layer of customisation options on top of the standard models, although for the time being these are confined to splashes of Gallic colour and iconography.

Alpine A290 GT+, from £30,245, Alpine-Cars.co.uk, @AlpineCars

Zeekr 7GT

Zeekr 7GT (Image credit: Zeekr)

China’s Zeekr chose Brussels to debut its all-new 7GT, an EV designed in Europe by this high-end focused offshoot of the all-conquering brand machine that is Geely. On paper, the 7GT is a compelling offer, with a mid-range price, a practical fast-back/crossover style body, long range, fast charge and three different models, each with their own pros and cons.

The new Zeekr 7GT (Image credit: Zeekr)

Zeekr describe the 7GT’s scale as ‘European-inspired’, which means it isn’t quite as colossal as a car focused on North American buyers. Still, at over 4.8m long it’s not exactly small. On the plus side, the 7GT has substantial interior space, especially in the back, a sizeable luggage compartment and space for up to 100kWh of battery.

Go for the latter and you have a choice of performance AWD or long-range RWD models. The Launch Edition Long Range model is no slouch, either on the road or at the charge point (find an ultra-fast DC charger and 10% to 80% can be achieved in just over quarter of an hour).

Inside the Zeekr 7GT (Image credit: Zeekr)

The target range is also impressive: 655km (just over 400 miles). AWD sacrifices a fair bit of distance for accelerative power and throws in active air suspension for a sportier drive. The 7GT is due to come to the UK at some point in the next 18 months.

Zeekr 7GT, from €45,990, Zeekr.eu, @Zeekreurope

Kia EV2 and EV GT models

Kia EV2 (Image credit: Kia)

Kia had a busy show, revealing its new B-segment EV, the EV2. Billed as the brand’s entry-level model, the EV2 is a shade over 4m long with the same upright stance as its larger siblings. In fact, a strong family resemblance is very much in evidence, perhaps slightly to the detriment of Kia’s recent more adventurous design moves.

Inside the new Kia EV2 (Image credit: Kia)

The EV2 will be built at the company’s Žilina plant in Slovakia, with a focus on interior materials made from recycled PET plastic. The dash follows the architecture of larger models, with a slimline screen complemented by physical buttons. The long-range model has a projected range of 448km (278 miles).

The new Kia EV2 (Image credit: Kia)

Also on show were Kia’s new GT models, all of which are due to enter production at some point this summer. The GT focus is on a more sporting drive, with dedicated driving modes as well as new lighting signatures and electronic chassis control. Think of them as the contemporary equivalent of the ‘turbo’ models of yesteryear, a badge that brings status to those in the know.

Kia EV4 GT (Image credit: Kia)

Kia.com, @KiaUK

Mazda CX-6e

The new Mazda CX-6e (Image credit: Mazda)

The Mazda CX-6e brings the best of the Japanese manufacturer’s fluid design language to its crossover/SUV segment. Up until now, Mazda’s CX-30, CX-60 and CX-80 models have struggled to match the sleek lines of the brand’s other models.

Inside the new Mazda CX-6e (Image credit: Mazda)

The CX-6e, which will follow the new 6e saloon to market later this year, does a good job of cloaking the high-sided crossover’s scale, with particularly neat light signatures front and rear and a minimal interior that incorporates digital rear view mirrors in the top-level trim.

The new Mazda CX-6e (Image credit: Mazda)

Mazda.co.uk, @Mazda_UK