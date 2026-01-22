Renault continues its creative collaboration with agency and mobility design lab TheArsenale with a new exhibition celebrating the imminent launch of the Renault Twingo’s latest iteration. This pint-sized city car is getting a much-anticipated all-electric rebirth as the Twingo E-Tech, with promising early signs that Renault is continuing its fine run of recent form.

‘Twingomania’ at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show (Image credit: TheArsenale)

The newest venture between Renault and TheArsenale is ‘Twingomania’, a collection of contemporary mobility solutions tweaked to reference the familiar, friendly form of the diminutive new machine. It follows on in a similar vein from the ‘4 Movements’ display curated alongside the Renault 4 E-Tech’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

‘Twingomania’ at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show (Image credit: Armand Maertens)

‘Twingomania’ shares an obsession with compact mobility of all stripes. TheArsenale describes it as a ‘cultural activation rooted in mobility, design, and European creative culture’, and the net has been cast a little wider, albeit still following the same approach of presenting small mobility start-ups as part of the Renault extended universe.

Twingo Vega on show in ‘Twingomania’ (Image credit: Armand Maertens)

This time around, there are six participants, all European companies operating outside the norm with an innovative central idea. Presented at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, they all feature the familiar Twingo green, as well as patterns and graphics based on the car’s bold visual identity.

Twingo Elwing electric skateboard, part of ‘Twingomania’ (Image credit: TheArsenale)

The group kicks off with the Twingo Elwing, an electric skateboard developed with the Bordeaux-based company Elwing and the Twingo Pamela, a BMW-style cargo bike from another French manufacturer, Pamela Bikes.

Twingo Pamela electric cargo bike (Image credit: TheArsenale)

Detail of the Twingo Pamela – note the Renault 'diamond' pattern on the grip (Image credit: TheArsenale)

Stepping up a gear is the Twingo Vässla, an urban electric scooter from the Swedish brand. The scooter has been tweaked to include the Twingo E-Tech’s signature arched front headlight. Vässla, which is based in Billdal, works hand in hand with Swedish tech company Teenage Engineering on its industrial design.

The Twingo's arched headlight makes its way into the Vässla scooter (Image credit: TheArsenale)

The six products also include a lightweight electric motorcycle, the Twingo Vega. The French manufacturer Moto Vega has created a pared-back machine – again with that single familiar headlight – that packs a 7kWh battery for an urban range of 86 miles.

Detail of the Twingo Vega electric motorcycle (Image credit: TheArsenale)

Detail of the Twingo Vega electric motorcycle (Image credit: TheArsenale)

The final two products take the Twingo ethos off the streets and into the water. Twingo Kahe is a modular electric water propulsion system. Built by French manufacturer Kahe Nautic, the unit is a one-person pod that serves as a tiny submersible power unit, pulling a swimmer or diver through the water at speeds of up to 10km/h.

Twingo Kahe electric water scooter (Image credit: TheArsenale)

It’s joined by the Twingo Mo-jet, a modular, multifunctional electric surfboard from German manufacturer Mo-jet. Capable of being used as a propelled surfboard or bodyboard, or even of towing a water-skier, the Mo-jet expands the possibilities of leisure at sea.

Twingo Mo-Jet electric surfboard (Image credit: TheArsenale)

Detail of the Twingo Mo-Jet electric surfboard (Image credit: TheArsenale)

All the mobility products in the ‘Twingomania’ display have been made available to buy on The Originals, the Renault online store for accessories, fashion and other merchandise.

Twingo Pamela electric cargo bike (Image credit: Armand Maertens)

