‘Twingomania’ infuses six new electric mobility solutions
TheArsenale and Renault present bespoke modes of transport, taking the Renault Twingo E-Tech aesthetic even further into the realm of personal mobility, on land and sea
Renault continues its creative collaboration with agency and mobility design lab TheArsenale with a new exhibition celebrating the imminent launch of the Renault Twingo’s latest iteration. This pint-sized city car is getting a much-anticipated all-electric rebirth as the Twingo E-Tech, with promising early signs that Renault is continuing its fine run of recent form.
The newest venture between Renault and TheArsenale is ‘Twingomania’, a collection of contemporary mobility solutions tweaked to reference the familiar, friendly form of the diminutive new machine. It follows on in a similar vein from the ‘4 Movements’ display curated alongside the Renault 4 E-Tech’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.
‘Twingomania’ shares an obsession with compact mobility of all stripes. TheArsenale describes it as a ‘cultural activation rooted in mobility, design, and European creative culture’, and the net has been cast a little wider, albeit still following the same approach of presenting small mobility start-ups as part of the Renault extended universe.
This time around, there are six participants, all European companies operating outside the norm with an innovative central idea. Presented at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, they all feature the familiar Twingo green, as well as patterns and graphics based on the car’s bold visual identity.
The group kicks off with the Twingo Elwing, an electric skateboard developed with the Bordeaux-based company Elwing and the Twingo Pamela, a BMW-style cargo bike from another French manufacturer, Pamela Bikes.
Stepping up a gear is the Twingo Vässla, an urban electric scooter from the Swedish brand. The scooter has been tweaked to include the Twingo E-Tech’s signature arched front headlight. Vässla, which is based in Billdal, works hand in hand with Swedish tech company Teenage Engineering on its industrial design.
The six products also include a lightweight electric motorcycle, the Twingo Vega. The French manufacturer Moto Vega has created a pared-back machine – again with that single familiar headlight – that packs a 7kWh battery for an urban range of 86 miles.
The final two products take the Twingo ethos off the streets and into the water. Twingo Kahe is a modular electric water propulsion system. Built by French manufacturer Kahe Nautic, the unit is a one-person pod that serves as a tiny submersible power unit, pulling a swimmer or diver through the water at speeds of up to 10km/h.
It’s joined by the Twingo Mo-jet, a modular, multifunctional electric surfboard from German manufacturer Mo-jet. Capable of being used as a propelled surfboard or bodyboard, or even of towing a water-skier, the Mo-jet expands the possibilities of leisure at sea.
All the mobility products in the ‘Twingomania’ display have been made available to buy on The Originals, the Renault online store for accessories, fashion and other merchandise.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.