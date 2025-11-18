Peugeot regularly writes itself conceptual cheques that it can’t seem to cash. Although the design quality of the famed French marque is definitely on the up, the company’s concept cars are typically on another level altogether, from the beautiful E-Legend to the out-there Inception and even the playful 504 Pikes Peak.

The Peugeot Polygon Concept has extra-large gullwing doors (Image credit: Peugeot)

And that’s just the past few years. Concepts like the 1984 Peugeot Quasar, the 1986 Proxima, the 2006 908 RC or the 2012 Onyx seemingly came from another planet and certainly not from a humble carmaker best-known for its small cars and family-friendly saloons and SUVs.

Peugeot Polygon Concept (Image credit: Peugeot)

Now there’s another Peugeot Concept in town, the Polygon. A compact electric city car, it continues the out-there DNA of its predecessors, with vast gullwing doors and a spongy, geometric interior.

Peugeot Polygon Concept (Image credit: Peugeot)

Industry watchers are calling the Polygon a preview of the next-generation 208, which is currently a competent, likeable but not earth-shattering entrant into the small EV market. Two things could set its successor apart, both previewed by the Polygon. The first is more than a hint of retro style, harking back in particular to the evergreen 205, a 1980s icon that still looks fresh today.

Inside the Peugeot Polygon Concept (Image credit: Peugeot)

The other innovation is a drive-by-wire steering system that does away with intrusive mechanicals, freeing up interior space and allowing a new low-set dashboard design. There’s also the return of the Hypersquare wheel seen on the Inception concept; paired with the new steering system, it should mean less effort to turn, which is perfect for a small city car.

The Peugeot Polygon Concept has a moulded foam dashboard (Image credit: Peugeot)

And there’s a third thing, albeit not one that’s directly connected with design. Peugeot has debuted this new concept in the frantic, violent and Day-Glo world of Fortnite, joining a roster of other carmakers who have used the online game as a place to showcase new design. In fact, Fortnite seems to be taking over from Gran Turismo as the new virtual venue for car design.

Polygon City Island is clearly Peugeot-branded (Image credit: Peugeot)

In addition to Lamborghini, which has delivered virtual recreations of the Urus, Huracan, and Countach in the game, Porsche has also popped up in the game world. The sandbox-style shooter is a globally accessible online venue for live music shows, launches and product placement, and the game's essential vehicles are the perfect platform for way out car design.

In fact, Fortnite is now a veritable auto showroom, providing a captive audience of teens and pre-teens ready to learn about brand image, styling and the relative values of supercars Vs sports cars.

Polygon City Island is shaped like Peugeot's Hypersquare steering device (Image credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot worked with developer Gameloft to deliver the Polygon into the Fortnite universe, adding not just the car itself but a whole Peugeot realm, Polygon City Island, styled to resemble a giant Hypersquare steering control.

Players can enter the map, get hold of a Polygon and even personalise the colour, trim and decals. Perhaps it’s a step up from creating concepts that never see the light of day, but we still prefer car designs that manifest themselves in the physical world.

Dive into Peugeot's Polygon City Island in Fortnite (Image credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot.co.uk, @Peugeot