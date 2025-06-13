Peugeot’s regular bid to recapture and bottle up the magic and memory of its 1984 205 GTi model is brought into the present era with the introduction of the new E-208 GTi. With one eye on Renault’s spectacular success with its retro-infused Renault 5 E-Tech, along with a mindful glance at restomods like the Tolman Edition reboot of the original 205, Peugeot hopes this latest revival will bring it back to the forefront of pocket-sized performance.

The new Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

The new GTi is shown for the first time in these fiery images revealed on the eve of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The event also marks the official sanction of the term ‘hot hatch’, once a media buzz-phrase coined to describe the 80s-era proliferation of sporting compact cars, usually derived from run-of-the-mill hatchbacks.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi has a wider track (Image credit: Peugeot)

In the electric era, when tyre-shredding performance practically comes as standard, manufacturers like Peugeot have clearly decided that the hot hatch appellation is more deserved than ever. It’s not like the original GTi was a one-off – there have been GTi variants of many subsequent Peugeots, including the 306, 206, 207, and 208 – but it’s the model that set the dynamic pace. The new E-208 GTi has the equivalent of 280hp and should be capable of reaching 62 mph in 5.7 seconds.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi is not nearly as pretty as the original 205 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

Perhaps what matters more for a new generation is how this speedier E-208 blends that performance with practicality. It’s a compact car so the battery isn’t huge, at 54kWh. As a result, the range also suffers, with an ambition WLTP figure of 217 miles. Peugeot describes this as ‘perfect for daily use’, but you can expect less than 200 miles in regular use (plus the 5 E-Tech is quoted an official figure of 250 miles). The speediest charging is 100 kW, which’ll take you from 20-80 per cent in around half an hour.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi's sporty interior is all 80s (Image credit: Peugeot)

To accompany the spirited performance, there are suitable GTi-esque visual upgrades, with a wider track front and rear, large and unique 18-inch wheels sitting within slightly flared wheel arches, plus a new front spoiler and rear diffuser. All this is finished in bold red that is a direct signal to the colour popularised by the very first 205 GTi. Red is also everywhere inside, from the carpets to the seat trim, adding another touch of authentic 1980s style.

The Peugeot E-208 GTi's sporty interior with race-inspired seats (Image credit: Peugeot)

Ultimately, the E-208 doesn’t quite have the retro cachet of Renault’s machine. Peugeot has notably steered away from revisiting its archive in recent production models, even though there have been a few tantalising concepts like the 2018 E-LEGEND. What is different is that Peugeot has enlisted its motorsport arm to do the fettling for the new performance variant (hence the Le Mans connection), hoping that combo of electric practicality and newly refined dynamics will capture a new generation of compact performance fans.

Peugeot E-208 GTi, available soon, more information at Peugeot.co.uk