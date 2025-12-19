Vigilante’s 1979 Jeep Wagoneer features luxury trim, modern muscle and elevated styling
Texan restomod master Vigilante has created a new take on the classic Jeep Wagoneer, transforming the 1970s family SUV into a sleek, architectural powerhouse
A golden era of automotive design, or bygone age of backwards engineering? The Jeep Wagoneer of the late 1970s probably divides opinion down these lines, being a mighty proto-SUV with all the aesthetic subtlety of an anvil. And yet it’s also possible to find analogue warmth in this machine, with its plush interior, airy glasshouse and honest controls.
Texan restomod specialist Vigilante 4x4 has managed to amplify both of these qualities in its latest bespoke creation, a 1979 Jeep Wagoneer with a blacked-out, high-riding custom stance. To achieve this blend of quiet aggression, architectural solidity and everyday practicality, the Wagoneer has been lifted above off-road tyres and given an all-black design treatment.
That includes blackened chrome detailing and dark paintwork, with the model’s signature woodgrain side panels reimagined in the spirit of Japanese shou sugi ban, or charred, timber.
The interior is more period correct in tone, even if the levels of luxury have been dramatically updated. Described by Vigilante as ‘whisky-coloured’, the leather upholstery and plush carpets are paired with corduroy seat inserts, just like the original. Updated modern instruments are housed in vintage-style gauges and even the original window cranks contain a mechanism to operate electrified windows.
Daniel and Rachel van Doveren’s Johnson City-based company doesn’t just upgrade the aesthetics, inside and out. The power comes from a 392 HEMI SRT-8 engine, one of those loud, longstanding lumps of American motoring muscle that continues to ward off electrification like garlic banishes vampires. Suspension, steering and brakes are all brought up to modern standards to match the boosted performance.
According to Daniel van Doveren, the Wagoneer ‘represents everything Vigilante stands for today – it’s about respecting an icon while radically improving how it looks, drives, and feels. The engineering is modern, the craftsmanship is world-class, and the design is intentionally restrained.’
Vigilante4x4.com, @Vigilante4x4
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
