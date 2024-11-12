Fender Hello Kitty Stratocaster marks 50 years of Sanrio’s finest cartoon cat

Fifty years ago in March 2025, the Japanese company Sanrio introduced Hello Kitty to the world. Designed by Yuko Shimizu, the familiar anthropomorphised cat character has transcended cult status and become an instantly recognised icon of contemporary Japan, a gateway drug to Kawaii culture, and a merchandising phenomenon.

Kitty is still owned by Sanrio, currently designed by Yuko Yamaguchi, and going strong. The avalanche of associated merch hasn’t let up, helping the character to a lifetime revenue haul of $84.5 billion by 2022, according to Forbes.

Hello Kitty Squier Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

There aren’t many products that haven’t been given the Hello Kitty treatment, and although this celebratory new haul from Fender feels novel, it’s not the first time the cartoon cat has graced the company’s guitars. Back in 2006, the company’s Squier sub-brand brought out an ultra-simple Stratocaster, finished in pink, naturally, but with a Hello Kitty scratchplate and decals. Overlooked at first, it’s since gone on to become a cult item.

Hello Kitty Squier Stratocaster available in pink and white (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

Now that Kitty Strat is back. As part of the cat’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Fender Japan has teamed up with Sanrio to create an expansive limited-edition collection of items, culminating in a reissue of the Squier Stratocaster, along with a full-fat, Made in Japan Fender Stratocaster that’ll only be available from Fender’s Flagship Store in Tokyo.

Detail of the Made in Japan Hello Kitty Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

The latter is a finely crafted instrument made by one of Fender’s best-respected workshops, with a fretboard inlaid with a bow and a flat-topped Pearl White body with custom graphics, and a unique hardshell case. (For more on Fender craftsmanship, see the recent Fender American Ultra II line, and 70th Anniversary Stratocaster editions.)

Made in Japan Hello Kitty Stratocaster and hardshell case (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

Also included in the collection is a new Hello Kitty Fuzz pedal, another pink marvel with classic Fender ‘witch hat’ knobs which, in the company’s own words, ‘kicks your guitar into woolly, splattering gain tones with unmistakable character.’ To prove this, Fender has enlisted the talents of Yoyoyoshie, guitarist with cult Kyoto punk band Otoboke Beaver, to demo the guitar and pedal.

Otoboke Beaver's Yoyoyoshie and the Hello Kitty Squier Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

Fender x Hello Kitty Fuzz Pedal (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

The updated Hello Kitty Squier has the same unique scratchplate and graphics and is available in white and pink. It comes with a Hello Kitty gigbag and promises to become an instant collectors’ item. In addition, there are a couple of bespoke guitar straps, with leather and vegan leather options, as well as plectrums and cables.

Fender x Hello Kitty merch (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

On top of all this, there’s a deluge of additional gear, starting with a Unisex clothing collection. True obsessives will also want to explore the range of merch available via Fender Flagship Tokyo, which includes additional clothing, tote bags, notebooks, mugs, socks and more.

Fender x Hello Kitty merch (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

Squier Limited Edition Hello Kitty Stratocaster, $499.99 / £419.99

Hello Kitty Fuzz $99.99 / £94.99

Fender.com, @Fender, Fender Flagship Tokyo

The Fender x Hello Kitty Collection | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Fender x Hello Kitty Made in Japan Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)