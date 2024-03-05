Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster editions celebrate the enduring icon

In 1954, a guitar maker called Leo Fender introduced his second electric guitar, a companion to his 1950 Telecaster (originally Broadcaster). The new Stratocaster, drawn up with the help of musician and regular collaborator Freddie Tavares, had twin cutaways to allow access to the upper frets, three independent pick-ups, a distinctive headstock design, and a simplified vibrato system integrated into the bridge.

Fender American Professional II Stratocaster, with Maple Fingerboard and an Anniversary 2-Color Sunburst

With its contoured body, designed to better fit with that of the standing or sitting player, the Stratocaster appeared to be simultaneously perfectly of its age and also sufficiently futuristic so that the shape never actually aged. In the subsequent 70 years, the Strat has never gone out of production. In addition to the countless editions made by Fender itself, millions of imitators have been produced, making it the most instantly recognisable instrument of all time, with strong associations to musicians old and new.

Fender 70th Anniversary Stratocaster new editions

(Image credit: Fender)

This suite of special edition Strats has now been announced to mark the milestone. In line with Fender’s modern-era approach of plundering past designs and striking up new colours and material combinations, the 70th Anniversary series runs the gamut from the entry-level Player models right up the American Professional II series, still handmade in the company’s factory in Corona, California (other manufacturing centres include Japan and Mexico.

Fender 70th Anniversary Vintera II Antigua Stratocaster

Fender has now released two sets of anniversary models, four of which were available last year. As of now, models include the 70th Anniversary Vintera II Antigua Stratocaster, the 70th Anniversary American Vintage II 1954 Stratocaster, which harks right back to the simplicity of the very first model, and the 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster HSS with a sparkling Amethyst finish.

Fender 70th Anniversary American Ultra Stratocaster HSS

While the new editions don’t break any fresh ground in terms of design – that would be too sacrilegious – they have allowed Fender’s team to specify a diverse range of finishes and components. We particularly like one of the first batch of celebratory Strats, the American Professional II in a rich Comet Burst finish that lets the flame-maple finish shine through. In contrast, the Vintera II Antigua goes all-out on 1970s stylings, with a smoky fade and a hand-painted pickguard.

Fender 70th Anniversary American Professional II Stratocaster

Few mass-produced objects have survived ostensibly unchanged for so long. Fender’s dogged determinism to keep the Strat alive and at the forefront of the company’s image, even as it pivoted to lucrative online lessons, accessories, and merchandising, ensured the company was still front and centre of the industry during the recent guitar revival, with sales reaching a new pandemic-driven peak in 2020 (they tailed off quite sharply afterwards). Nevertheless, emerging artists from every genre are still picking up the Stratocaster, as well as fashion icons (see the Fender x Saint Laurent Stratocaster), a testament to its endless versatility and flexibility as an instrument.

Fender Stratocaster 70th Anniversary Editions, from £739, available from Fender.com, @Fender