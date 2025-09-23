Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026
Milan Fashion Week arrives in the Italian fashion capital this week with plenty of intrigue: opening collections from Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander and Dario Vitale at Versace begin the over-dozen creative director debuts which will unfold over the coming weeks (at the end of the month in Paris, there will be Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior, as well as debuts from Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga). Also in Milan, new Gucci creative director Demna will host an intimate screening of ‘The Tiger’, a film by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, which reveals his vision for Italian mega-house ahead of his runway debut in February. He’s promised a vision that’s ‘unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring’ – the fashion world awaits.
Elsewhere, a poignant Giorgio Armani runway show on Sunday evening will pay tribute to the house’s namesake designer, who passed away earlier this month, aged 91. Taking place at the Pinacoteca di Brera, the black-tie event will no doubt celebrate his unique place in Italian culture – a designer with an unerring eye for beauty, who built a fashion empire. Other notable moments include a Milan debut from London-based label KNWLS, as well as shows from the city’s design heavyweights – among them Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni, Ferragamo and Fendi.
Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Milan Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.
Demna introduces his new chapter of Gucci with a screening of a new Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn-directed short
Yesterday, Georgian designer Demna (previously of Balenciaga) revealed an opening glimpse of his tenure as creative director of Gucci with a collection titled ‘La Famiglia’ presented via a Catherine Opie-shot lookbook. Conjuring a series of Gucci archetypes, from the bombshell ‘La Bomba’ to ‘La Principessa’, he promised a vision that’s ‘unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring’. This evening in Milan at the Palazzo Mezzanotte, guests gathered for part two of the reveal: an intimate screening of ‘The Tiger’, a short film by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn which celebrates the collection in lieu of a runway show (his first show will take place next February). Starring Demi Moore, Edward Norton, Keke Palmer, Alia Shawkat and Kendall Jenner, among others, the glossy melodrama features the fictional Barbara Gucci (Moore) ‘head of Gucci international and chairman of California’ coming unspun after an ‘unexpected turn’ at a family gathering for her birthday. We won’t give any more spoilers – you can watch from 12am CEST, or for now, watch the trailer below. Jack Moss