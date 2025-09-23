Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team

Welcome to Milan Fashion Week S/S 2026

Milan Fashion Week arrives in the Italian fashion capital this week with plenty of intrigue: opening collections from Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander and Dario Vitale at Versace begin the over-dozen creative director debuts which will unfold over the coming weeks (at the end of the month in Paris, there will be Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior, as well as debuts from Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier and Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga). Also in Milan, new Gucci creative director Demna will host an intimate screening of ‘The Tiger’, a film by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, which reveals his vision for Italian mega-house ahead of his runway debut in February. He’s promised a vision that’s ‘unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring’ – the fashion world awaits.

Elsewhere, a poignant Giorgio Armani runway show on Sunday evening will pay tribute to the house’s namesake designer, who passed away earlier this month, aged 91. Taking place at the Pinacoteca di Brera, the black-tie event will no doubt celebrate his unique place in Italian culture – a designer with an unerring eye for beauty, who built a fashion empire. Other notable moments include a Milan debut from London-based label KNWLS, as well as shows from the city’s design heavyweights – among them Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni, Ferragamo and Fendi.

Alongside our daily report on the shows, to bring Milan Fashion Week to life this season, the Wallpaper* editors on the ground will be offering a real-time look at the weekend’s happenings – from behind-the-scenes glimpses to access to the shows, presentations and parties. Stay tuned.

