Gucci reveals its ‘bold, unapologetically sexy’ new era under Demna
Released this morning, former Balenciaga creative director Demna gives a glimpse at what to expect from his tenure at Gucci with a debut collection titled ‘La Famiglia’, comprising a cast of archetypes
The first look of Demna’s debut collection for Gucci does not feature clothing, but a human-sized monogram trunk, immortalised in a gilded frame and subtitled ‘L'Archetipo’ – the archetype. The trunk, after all, is where Gucci began: after working as a porter in London’s Savoy hotel – and witnessing the growing need for luggage amid the burgeoning travelling classes – Guccio Gucci would return to Florence to begin the leather atelier which would become an empire.
The image is photographed by radical American photographer Catherine Opie, and introduces a catalogue of other archetypes that the Georgian designer and former creative director says encapsulate the ‘different facets of Gucci’s personas’ (one might imagine them having stepped out of the trunk, as if Demna is unpacking his vision for his tenure ahead). What unites them, he says, is that they are ‘unapologetically sexy, extravagant, and daring’ – a departure from previous creative director Sabato de Sarno’s more restrained vision, which focused on refining the everyday wardrobe over bold design statements.
La Famiglia: Demna’s first collection for Gucci
Some of Demna’s ‘La Famiglia’ are distinctly Italian: there is ‘La Bomba’ (legs bared and clad in a tiger-striped ‘fur’ coat), ‘Ragazzo’ (black Speedos, sunglasses, and a pair of Gucci sandals), and ‘La Principessa’ (a shimmering pink gown with ostrich-feather cuffs), while others capture more universal archetypes: ‘La VIP’, ‘Nerd’, ‘Gallerista’ and ‘L’Influencer’ all feature in the line-up. There are also moments of irony and irreverance typical of the designer: ’Miss Aperitivo’, who wears a micro sequinned mini and monogram tights, ‘is simply preoccupied with having the time of her life,’ he says.
Elsewhere, there are nods to the Gucci archive: a dress is adorned with a version of the house’s ‘Flora’ print, first featured on a silk scarf made for Princess Grace of Monaco after a visit to the Gucci store in Milan in 1960, while the Bamboo 1947 bag and the Horsebit loafer appear in new iterations. In its unabounded sensuality – several of the looks see models bearing skin – it recalls the tenure of Tom Ford in the 1990s, which would see the American designer reverse Gucci’s fortunes with his erotically charged vision of Italian glamour. Demna will, no doubt, hope he can perform his own turnaround of the label.
This is the first of the major creative director debuts this season: later this week in Milan we will see first collections from Simone Bellotti at Jil Sander and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, with a slew of other big names to follow in Paris, including Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, Jonathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection for Dior and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s debut at Balenciaga, where he takes over from Demna (the handover was more than amicable: Piccioli came out to support Demna’s final haute couture show for the house). Eschewing a runway show this season might be a canny move: with this release, the designer feels ahead of the noise.
That said, tomorrow in Milan, Demna will offer a further glimpse into his vision for the house: a presentation, heralding the start of the city’s fashion week, will take place at 7pm at Palazzo Mezzanotte. What this comprises of, Gucci remains tight-lipped, though a short film is expected (looks from the collection will also go on sale in ten Gucci stores worldwide). His debut runway show, meanwhile, is slated for February next year.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
A unique Land Rover Series III, The Admiral is a truly shipshape restomod
Kent Heritage Works have launched their 1 of 1 collection with a thoroughly upgrade Land Rover Series III
-
Let them eat cake (and drink cocktails) as Manolo Blahnik and The Berkeley unveil a new menu fit for a queen
The hotelier and renowned designer has teamed up on an exclusive cake and cocktail menu to celebrate the V&A’s landmark exhibition ‘Marie Antionette Style'
-
‘Sleep is a fragile thing – we need to treat it as a precious commodity': Heatherwick on reclaiming bedtime from our phones
Heatherwick Studio and Tala debut 'Wake', a bedside light for a calmer start and end to the day
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at fashion week, from blockbuster debuts to rising stars
The Wallpaper* style team pick their highlights from the upcoming fashion month, a definitive season as the industry’s major players start their latest chapters, beginning in New York tomorrow
-
How Bureau Betak transformed the runway show: ‘Our currency is emotion and memory’
Pioneering production company Bureau Betak has masterminded some of the most inspiring runway sets of the last 30 years, dazzling both real-life guests and an ever-growing virtual global audience. Hugo Macdonald meets the people behind the magic
-
The collections you might have missed this S/S 2026 menswear season
Between the headliners in Paris, Milan and Florence, a few off-schedule displays are deserving of honourable mention – from Martine Rose’s sexually-charged portrait of Kensington Market to Sander Lak’s appointment-only namesake debut
-
Let there be light: a closer look at Prada’s stripped-back S/S 2026 show set
‘This is the first time the Fondazione is completely bare, with the light coming in,’ said Raf Simons backstage at Prada’s ‘light, fresh, colourful’ and ‘human’ S/S 2026 men’s show in Milan
-
The standout shows of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026: Prada to Dunhill
Wallpaper* picks the very best of Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026, from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ ‘light, fresh’ and ‘human’ display to Dunhill’s exploration of English dress codes
-
Milan Fashion Week Men’s S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* team
From 20-23 June, Milan Fashion Week Men’s arrives in the Italian fashion capital. Follow along for a first look at the shows, presentations and other fashion happenings, as seen by the Wallpaper* editors
-
What the Wallpaper* editors are looking forward to at Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026
As Men’s Fashion Week S/S 2026 begins in Florence, the Wallpaper* style team select the moments they will be looking out for – from Jonathan Anderson’s anticipated Dior debut to outings from Wales Bonner, Kiko Kostadinov and Prada
-
Splash out! This summer’s must-have accessories take us to the beach
Summer’s mood of escapism infuses Wallpaper’s pick of the season’s best accessories for men and women, from micro bags to wraparound sunglasses