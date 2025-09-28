In Milan, the fashion world gathers to say goodbye to Giorgio Armani at his final show
Originally planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Giorgio Armani’s eponymous house, this evening’s runway show at Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera would prove to be the last from the designer, who passed away earlier this month aged 91
It was meant to mark 50 years since the founding of Giorgio Armani, the eponymous fashion line that would become an empire. The stage was set for a career-spanning exhibition at the Pinacoteca di Brera, Milan’s storied arts institution, which would see fashion enter its hallowed halls for the first time in history, taking its place amid the masterpieces of Raphael, Caravaggio and Tintoretto – a symbolic gesture of Mr Armani’s unique place in Italian culture. He is, after all, fashion’s ‘maestro’ – an enduring arbiter of elegance, whose five decades in business have seen him define Italian style and sell it to the world.
At 7pm this evening, guests gathered at the Pinacoteca di Brera for an altogether different type of homage – earlier this month, it was announced that Mr Armani had died, aged 91. The setting was prescient: the Brera neighbourhood is the heart of the Armani business; just a few streets away from the gallery is Palazzo Orsini on Via Borgonuovo, the long-time headquarters of the Armani group and the designer’s personal residence. Tonight, well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the show’s guest list, which included Richard Gere (Mr Armani designed the clothing for his star-making 1980 movie American Gigolo), Cate Blanchett and Lauren Hutton, as well as the fashion designers Dries Van Noten, Sir Paul Smith and Dean and Dan Caten of Dsquared2.
‘Milano, per Amore’: inside Giorgio Armani’s final runway show
For the occasion, the gallery’s cloistered courtyard was lit by hundreds of lantern-style lamps, while a pearlescent runway ran around the length of the space. Just before 8pm, the show began: presented to a live piano accompaniment, it was an ode to the two places most important to Mr Armani – Milan and Pantelleria, the volcanic island off the coast of Sicily where the designer traditionally spent his summers. ‘Everything appears fluid, light, as if ready to yield to the island’s winds,’ read the accompanying collection notes, with silhouettes capturing the louche glamour and sinuous line which defined Mr Armani’s collections. Colours ranged from natural hues of grey and beige to vivid blues evocative of island waters. The closing looks featured shimmering crystal adornment – another Armani hallmark.
The show finished with Agnes Zogla, one of Mr Armani’s longtime muses, walking the length of the runway in a gown that featured the designer’s portrait rendered in crystal (the same portrait appeared on a white T-shirt delivered to guests as the show’s invitation). After a rousing ovation, guests filtered up the stairway and into the gallery itself, where they got a private view of ‘Giorgio Armani: Milano, per Amore’, which sees pieces from the last 50 years – for both men and women – displayed in the institution’s permanent galleries. Meticulously curated by Mr Armani before his death, the pieces were chosen to interplay with the artworks on display in the various rooms, including Giovanni Bellini’s masterpiece, ‘St Mark Preaching in Alexandria’.
‘Giorgio Armani represents one of the highest pinnacles of Italian creativity, expressed in the essentiality and rigour of form, a rigour that evolved from aesthetic to in the sense that it permeated his way of living and working,’ said Angelo Crespi, director of the Pinacoteca di Brera. ‘In this, Giorgio Armani embodies the character of Milan most fully. He is also the most emblematic expression of the culture of Brera... [this exhibition] highlights his extraordinary talent and inimitable style.’
The coming months will see inevitable questions arise about the multi-billion-dollar empire’s future: it was recently revealed that Mr Armani had instructed his family to slowly sell off the business to a luxury conglomerate (his preferences being LVMH, L’Oréal, EssilorLuxottica or another of ‘equal standing’). But for this evening, those conversations were put on hold. Instead, in true Armani style, it ended with a party: on the courtyard’s balconies, over bowls of pasta and risotto, guests raised a glass to the life of a true fashion great.
‘Giorgio Armani: Milano, per Amore‘ is on at Pinacoteca di Brera until 11 January 2026.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
In need of an escape? Consider these unexpected autumn travel destinations
From leafy mountain towns to vibrant cities, these are the most spectacular spots for an autumn break
-
Three new small-scale digital radios bring the world to your desktop
Looking for a straightforward, small scale digital radio? Three big players offer up fresh takes, all offering excellent and varied style along with many sonic options
-
This perfectly cubed house sits atop a hill in Hudson Valley
Forma’s ‘House on a Hill’ resembled a black wooden box – all straight lines and sharp angles against the rolling backdrop of New York State
-
Remembering Giorgio Armani, arbiter of Italian elegance (1934-2025)
The icon of Italian style has passed away aged 91, it has been announced by his eponymous house today (4 September 2025)
-
To celebrate 50 years in business, Giorgio Armani is opening up his extraordinary archive to everybody
Launched at the Venice Film Festival, Armani/Archivio is a digital archive charting 50 years of Giorgio Armani through the house’s most memorable designs
-
Milan exhibition celebrates 20 years of Armani Privé: ‘Haute couture is fashion when it becomes art’
Hosted at the Tadao Ando-designed Armani/Silos, ‘Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025, Twenty Years of Haute Couture’ displays an expansive collection of the Italian designer’s showstopping haute couture creations
-
Our Legacy’s Emporio Armani collaboration reworks the archive: ‘These fabrics carry history’
The second chapter of Our Legacy Work Shop Emporio Armani sees the Swedish brand reimagine archival Emporio styles and fabrics, including womenswear for the first time
-
Emporio Armani’s ‘Corner Shop’ at Selfridges is a luxurious haven of fashion, flowers and sweet treats
Inspired by Emporio Armani’s Milanese concept store at Manzoni 31, the pop-up at The Corner Shop, Selfridges is an immersion into the house’s multi-faceted universe
-
Armani Privé celebrates 20 years with a glittering show staged at the house’s opulent new Paris palazzo
‘Creating is my reason for existing,’ says the 90-year-old Giorgio Armani, whose Armani Privé show in Paris last night (28 January 2025) was a shimmering ode to the art of haute couture
-
The best of Haute Couture Week S/S 2025, from Chanel to Valentino
Representing the pinnacle of Parisian fashion and savoir-faire, Haute Couture Week S/S 2025 took place in the French capital this week. Here, Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss picks the highlights
-
A timeline of David Lynch’s dreamlike perfume commercials, from Calvin Klein to Gucci
David Lynch’s perfume commercials, created over a two-decade period, saw the visionary director focus his dreamlike lens on fragrance campaigns for Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Gucci and more