Miami Navigator: where to stay, eat, drink and shop in Florida's design-savvy maximalist metropolis

Transcending the neon-lit nights and pastel postcards that once defined it, Miami has cemented its place as an ever-evolving canvas for creatives – brought into keen focus during international events such as Design Miami 2024 and Art Basel Miami Beach 2024 , but remaining an irresistible draw year round. Beneath a layered and colourful past, this city’s commitment to the arts pulses steadily from its urban confines all the way to the shoreline.

An eclectic assortment of renowned museums, galleries and cultural affairs plays out across the urban landscape, with each neighbourhood contributing to a vibrant narrative. South Beach draws in the crowds with its lustrous hotels and aquamarine waves, while in South of Fifth (SoFi), inventive restaurants tucked away in restored art deco gems are reshaping the culinary scene. The Design District’s swish retail spaces and tidy streets melt into Wynwood’s hip bars and graffiti murals.

Over in Brickell, glittering towers house world-class art collections. Meanwhile, in Coconut Grove, the city’s oldest enclave, a good dose of bohemian charm plays out under a canopy of century-old banyans, where independent cafés and ateliers offer a respite from the tropical heat. Little Havana conceals speakeasies and contemporary art galleries that capture Cuban spirit, and Little Haiti channels Caribbean energy.

At the crossroads of the Americas, Miami speaks a distinctive language; that of a maximalist metropolis where ivory beaches and umbrella-clad caipirinhas share the stage with gallery openings, and Lamborghinis cruise past contemporary installations. There’s always a bold statement to be made or a party to attend, and few cities pull off this tapestry of contrasts with quite such verve.

What to do in Miami

Where to stay

The Hotel at The Moore

It’s a smooth entrance for this new Design District gem: hidden away inside The Moore, a private members’ club with the stylish Elastika restaurant and an immense Zaha Hadid sculpture at its core. The building was overhauled by Woodhouse, while the hotel suites were overseen by Studio Collective and ICrave. Although you won’t find a pool, spa or gym here, the cosy workspace, gallery and speakeasy have a subtler charm. Just 13 suites make for an intimate experience, and the perfect tonic to a day spent browsing boutiques in this chic part of town.

The Hotel at The Moore is located at 4040 NE 2nd Ave, FL 33137, mooremiami.com

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Sophisticated coastal style makes Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club a legendary pick for an escape right on the luminous shores between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach. Transformed into its current state by Richard Meier with interiors designed by Joseph Dirand, this hotel is a classy affair with a calming ambience, three swimming pools, a spa, a Michelin-starred restaurant – and a champagne bar coveted by visitors and locals alike.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is located at 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154, fourseasons.com

Find more of the best Miami hotels in our dedicated guide.

Where to eat

Sereia

Located in Coconut Grove, Sereia is the first American venture from two-Michelin-starred Portuguese chef Henrique Sa Pessoa, in collaboration with Sault Hospitality. The restaurant was designed by Miami- and Dubai-based Bishop Design, and reflects its ocean-inspired name with an Atlantic palette, natural wood and rippling textures. Seafood with a modern twist is served in a dining room that flows from intimate indoor nooks to a sun-dappled terrace, and there’s a sleek omakase-style crudo bar too.

Sereia is located at 3540 Main Hwy, FL 33133, sereia.miami

Mother Wolf

In the Design District, Mother Wolf is a Roman-inspired partnership between Ten Dive Hospitality and chef Evan Funke – known for his much-loved outposts in Los Angeles. Echoing its culinary philosophy in style, Rome meets Miami with a dramatic water feature, terrazzo floors, gold marble tables and Murano glass chandeliers. The menu calls upon old-school culinary techniques and covers everything from handcrafted pastas to woodfired pizzas and seasonal antipasti.

Mother Wolf is located at 3841 NE 2nd Ave, FL 33137, motherwolfmiami.com

Where to drink

Monterrey Bar at The Standard, Miami

A Ristretto Martini: Truman vodka, Germain Robin VSOP, fig cordial espresso, rose nutmeg, aromatics

This intimate drinking den draws its name from the property’s 1953 incarnation as the Monterrey Hotel. Designer Shawn Hausman orchestrated an attention-grabbing space that honours its midcentury roots, with a T-shaped bar clad in luxuriant Amazonite under a Murano chandelier, thick patterned carpets emulating waves underfoot and Afromosia wall panelling for a tactile finish. It’s a sultry spot to sidle into at dusk for martini happy hour, while eyeing up a collection of 1980s pop art by Geoffrey Rose.

Monterrey Bar is located at The Standard, Miami, 40 Island Ave, FL 33139, monterreybar.com

Klaw

Housed in what was once the Miami Woman’s Club, this Spanish Renaissance pearl has been given new life through Martin Brudnizki Design Studio’s thoughtful restoration. Unfurling across multiple levels, Klaw has some impressive dining options, but the rooftop is the place to be for a sunset aperitif with a view. While the classics are impeccably rendered, it’s the innovative house signatures that shine – served against a backdrop of Biscayne Bay and the twinkling skyline.

Klaw is located at 1737 N Bayshore Dr, klawrestaurant.com

What to do

Locust Projects

In a former warehouse in the Design District, Locust Projects is Miami’s longest-running alternative art space. With a focus on delivering opportunities for emerging artists both locally and internationally, the non-profit organisation is run by Dennis and Debra Scholl. Aside from highlighting younger artists, the gallery also offers established artists a platform for experimentation. Making art accessible stands as one of the core values here; expect to find thought-provoking installations in a raw, industrial space.

Locust Projects is located at 297 NE 67th St, FL 33138, locustprojects.org

Rubell Museum

America, 2008, by Glenn Ligon; Sleep, 2008, by Kehinde Wiley; Untitled, 1982, by Keith Haring; Llano Estacado, Dallas, Texas, 1979, by Carl Andre

The Rubell Museum brings boundary-pushing contemporary art to the Miami community from its Allapattah locale. Founded by collectors Don and Mera Rubell, this immersive gallery space, designed by Selldorf Architects, spans 100,000 sq ft. Inside, a rotating selection from the founders’ renowned collection is displayed, from multimedia works and large sculptures to installations. Both newer voices and household names can be found – such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman and Jeff Koons .

Rubell Museum is located at 100 NW 23rd St, FL 33127, rubellmuseum.org

Where to shop

Curio at Faena Bazaar

Set within a historic art deco building designed by OMA and Rem Koolhaas, Curio at Faena Bazaar takes up 20,000 sq ft across four storeys, bringing together fashion, food, jewellery and art. Beyond its gleaming white façade, the concept store unfolds like a cabinet of curiosities, with a rotating collection of known brands sharing the stage with new designers and pop-up installations – topped off with a roof terrace overlooking the ocean.

Curio at Faena Bazaar is located at 3400 Collins Ave, FL 33140, shopatcurio.com

The Webster

Despite The Webster’s rapid growth, both in Miami and beyond, nothing quite beats its original Collins Avenue location. Housed in a pastel-toned former boutique hotel, this flagship captures the essence of Miami style with a selection of luxury labels, capsule collections and pop-up exhibits attracting high-fashion aficionados. Whether it’s the clothes, the French pastry shop, or the rooftop lounge that draws you in, The Webster is a staple in Miami’s luxury retail space.

The Webster is located at 1220 Collins Ave, FL 33139, thewebster.com