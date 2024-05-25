Dine under a colossal Zaha Hadid sculpture at Elastika in Miami
Elastika opens its doors as a one-of-a-kind dining destination inside Miami Design District’s The Moore
Architecture buffs can now check dining under a Zaha Hadid sculpture off their bucket list with the opening of Elastika, a new restaurant nestled inside The Moore, a landmark building in the Miami Design District. First brought to life by architect, entrepreneur and financier David P. Davis during the 1920s Florida Land Boom, the property will soon begin a new era as a hub for fashion, design, art, architecture and dining, following an extensive renovation by Design District developer Craig Robins.
Step inside Elastika
Elastika, the 433 sq m pliant web by Zaha Hadid that the restaurant takes its name from, spans The Moore’s four-story atrium and was commissioned by Robins for the inaugural Design Miami exhibition in 2005. Beneath the white amorphous sculpture now sits an inviting dining space, which combines contemporary design with the building’s original historic architectural elements through a collaboration between WoodHouse and hospitality design firm Icrave.
The main dining room, which sees a collection of contemporary art curated by Miami-based art advisor Monica Kalpakian, features an expansive 18-seat bar, elegant velvet banquette seating, a semi-private dining room and a lounge area for coffee and cocktails, with much of the furniture designed by Brazil-based furniture maker Sossego using sustainably harvested wood. The renovation of the building also included the addition of a new skylight for ample natural light and a sidewalk patio with lush greenery for covered seating.
Helmed by executive chef Joe Anthony, Elastika offers a range of modern American dishes rooted in thoughtfully sourced ingredients from local farmers. The menu features an eclectic range of flavours, including highlights such as Citrus Cured Kingfish Crudo with fermented farro, local kohlrabi and cucumber aguachile, Eggplant and Sheep’s Milk Ravioli Serviettes with spring fricassee, local mushrooms and pine nut froth and Grilled Heritage Pork Ribeye with tiny farm’s turnips, grilled broccoli rabe and red verjus-cardamom sauce.
Elastika is located at 4040 NE 2nd Ave in Miami, elastikamiami.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
