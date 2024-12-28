The design-led restaurants to know in 2025
This year’s most read-about restaurant openings to inspire your 2025 cravings, from a playful diner in New York to an art-and-dining hub in Marrakech
Where will your tastebuds take you in 2025? May the following compilation of this year’s hot openings inspire your cravings, whether that is dining under a colossal Zaha Hadid sculpture in Miami or indulging in New York classics in a diner alive with SoHo abuzz. Wallpaper* rounds up the crème de la crème.
The restaurants to book in 2025
Charlee, Mumbai
Charlee, a speakeasy tucked away in the lively heart of Bandra West, Mumbai, has quickly become the spot to be seen in the Bollywood capital. Its discreet location – concealed beneath an upscale wine shop – adds to its clandestine charm. Designed by Kaviar Collaborative, well-known for composing immersive spaces, Charlee entices with its moody, enigmatic ambience that promises intrigue after dark. At its heart, craft cocktails meet vegetarian culinary excellence.
Charlee is located at 1st Floor, Vatsala Niwas, CHS, Plot, 65B, Linking Rd, Santacruz (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054, India, @charleegoesveg
The Corner Store, New York
The Corner Store’s inventive fare became the talk of the town four days after opening. As the first launch in 13 years from Catch Hospitality – known for its steakhouses and seafood spots from Miami to Los Angeles – the SoHo restaurant, housed in the former Dos Caminos space, certainly knows how to have a good time. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the interiors pay homage to old-school New York dining rooms. The menu, conceptualised by culinary director Michael Vignola and executive chef Paul Castro (formerly of Catch New York and Nobu), delivers playful takes on NYC staples. At the bar, martinis reign supreme, with a tableside menu featuring timeless classics and outlandish variations like tomato or sour cream.
The Corner Store is located at 475 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, United States, thecornerstoresoho.com
DaDa, Marrakech
If Marrakech’s Jemaa el Fna square is the city’s pulse, then DaDa, a new multilevel art-and-dining hub in the Medina, provides an extra jolt –bursting with colour, sound, and flavour. The venue is the brainchild of restaurateur Kamal Laftimi, known for ventures like the Pétanque Social Club. DaDa reimagines itself as a dynamic ‘hybrid space,’ inviting guests to eat, drink, dance, and explore art from local and international creatives. Designed by Anne Favier, a longtime collaborator of Laftimi, the concept takes rich inspiration from the energy and vibrancy of the Jemaa el Fna square and marketplace below.
DaDa is located at 2 place Jemaa El Fna, 40000, Morocco, dadamarrakech.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The Dover, London
Located on Mayfair’s Dover Street, The Dover is a riot of golden-age glamour and dining decadence. The eatery evokes the splendour of old-school New York paired with classic Italian charm – an ode to ‘Sophia Loren in 1970s Brooklyn’, according to former Soho House group COO Martin Kuczmarski, whose debut restaurant this is. Architect and design firm Quincoces-Dragò & Partners infused the space with understated sophistication. Under the guidance of head chef Valentino Pepe, who trained with Alan Yau and Gennaro Vitto, the menu pays homage to timeless classics such as prawn cocktail, beef tartare and lobster ravioli. Drinks-wise, there’s an enticing array of martini options, New York and Italian classics.
The Dover is located at 33 Dover St, London W1S 4NF, thedoverrestaurant.com
Elastika, Miami
Architecture buffs can now check dining under a Zaha Hadid sculpture off their bucket list at Elastika, a restaurant nestled inside The Moore, a landmark building in the Miami Design District. The 433 sq m pliant web by Zaha Hadid that the restaurant takes its name from, sits above the restaurant’s main dining room, which features an expansive 18-seat bar, elegant velvet banquette seating, a semi-private dining room and a lounge area for coffee and cocktails. Helmed by executive chef Joe Anthony, Elastika offers a range of modern American dishes rooted in thoughtfully sourced ingredients from local farmers.
Elastika is located at 191 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, United States, elastikamiami.com
Trattoria del Ciumbia, Milan
Milan’s Trattoria del Ciumbia sees the Italian hospitality group Triple Sea Food continue its mission of enhancing the gastronomic offer in the city’s Brera district. The interiors by Dimorestudio channel the spirit of the 1960s artistic avant-garde, with creatives such as Piero Manzoni and Nanda Vigo influencing its aesthetic. As for the menu, the restaurant stays true to its Italian roots with a tempting selection of antipasti, primi piatti, and secondi piatti. From marinated sardines to Milanese-style risotto, each dish celebrates the region’s favourites.
Trattoria del Ciumbia is located at Via Fiori Chiari, 32, 20121 Milano, Italy, trattoriadelciumbia.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
From Polestar 1 to Polestar 6, a definitive guide to the acclaimed EV brand's cars and concepts
Now that the new Polestar 3 and 4 are on the road, we take stock of Polestar’s progress and chronicle its evolution, cataloguing all the EV car company’s models and concepts to date
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The brutal harmony of Villa Caffetto: an Escheresque Italian modernist gem
The Escheresque Italian Villa Caffetto designed by Fausto Bontempi for sculptor Claudio Caffetto
By Adam Štěch Published
-
Sea change: RDI Julia Lohmann on riding the wave of regenerative design
From lamps crafted from preserved sheep stomachs to towering sculptures made of seaweed, freshly appointed Royal Designer for Industry Julia Lohmann discusses her boundary-pushing work
By Ali Morris Published
-
The most whimsical hotel Christmas trees around the world
We round up the best hotel Christmas tree collaborations of the year, from an abstract take in Madrid to a heritage-rooted installation in Amsterdam
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Hyde London City, the perfect free-spirited bolthole
Hyde London City, the brand’s UK hotel debut, brings contagious energy and maximalism to a Victorian classic
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Park: step inside Jeremy King's mid-century diner
One of several 2024 openings from restauranteur, Jeremy King, food critic Ben McCormack books in at The Park
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Six brilliant bars for your 2025 celebrations, hot off the Wallpaper* travel desk
Wallpaper’s most-read bar reviews of the year can't be wrong: here’s inspiration for your festive and new year plans, from a swanky Las Vegas lounge to a minimalist London drinking den
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Book a table at Row on 5 in London for the dinner party of dreams
Row on 5, located on the storied Savile Row, emerges as a perfectly tailored fit for fans of fine dining
By Ben McCormack Published
-
This picky customer finds ‘perfection’ at Nipotina, Mayfair’s new pizza and pasta joint
Wallpaper* contributing editor Nick Vinson reviews Nipotina, a new Italian restaurant in London offering a carefully edited menu of traditional dishes
By Nick Vinson Published
-
Beloved Italian, Babbo finds a new home in St John's Wood
Babbo, the Mayfair Italian beloved of Premier League footballers, has re-located to St John’s Wood High Street. Is NW8 the new West End?
By Ben McCormack Last updated
-
Osteria del Mare brings a slice of coastal Italy to The Strand
Spanking fresh fish is the house speciality in this new London restaurant with a menu inspired by the Tuscan seaside
By Ben McCormack Published