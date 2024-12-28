The design-led restaurants to know in 2025

Where will your tastebuds take you in 2025? May the following compilation of this year’s hot openings inspire your cravings, whether that is dining under a colossal Zaha Hadid sculpture in Miami or indulging in New York classics in a diner alive with SoHo abuzz. Wallpaper* rounds up the crème de la crème.

The restaurants to book in 2025

Charlee, Mumbai

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

Charlee , a speakeasy tucked away in the lively heart of Bandra West, Mumbai, has quickly become the spot to be seen in the Bollywood capital. Its discreet location – concealed beneath an upscale wine shop – adds to its clandestine charm. Designed by Kaviar Collaborative, well-known for composing immersive spaces, Charlee entices with its moody, enigmatic ambience that promises intrigue after dark. At its heart, craft cocktails meet vegetarian culinary excellence.

Charlee is located at 1st Floor, Vatsala Niwas, CHS, Plot, 65B, Linking Rd, Santacruz (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra 400054, India, @charleegoesveg

The Corner Store, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Corner Store SoHo)

The Corner Store ’s inventive fare became the talk of the town four days after opening. As the first launch in 13 years from Catch Hospitality – known for its steakhouses and seafood spots from Miami to Los Angeles – the SoHo restaurant, housed in the former Dos Caminos space, certainly knows how to have a good time. Designed by the Rockwell Group, the interiors pay homage to old-school New York dining rooms. The menu, conceptualised by culinary director Michael Vignola and executive chef Paul Castro (formerly of Catch New York and Nobu), delivers playful takes on NYC staples. At the bar, martinis reign supreme, with a tableside menu featuring timeless classics and outlandish variations like tomato or sour cream.

The Corner Store is located at 475 W Broadway, New York, NY 10012, United States, thecornerstoresoho.com

DaDa, Marrakech

(Image credit: Courtesy of DaDa Marrakech)

If Marrakech’s Jemaa el Fna square is the city’s pulse, then DaDa, a new multilevel art-and-dining hub in the Medina, provides an extra jolt –bursting with colour, sound, and flavour. The venue is the brainchild of restaurateur Kamal Laftimi, known for ventures like the Pétanque Social Club. DaDa reimagines itself as a dynamic ‘hybrid space,’ inviting guests to eat, drink, dance, and explore art from local and international creatives. Designed by Anne Favier, a longtime collaborator of Laftimi, the concept takes rich inspiration from the energy and vibrancy of the Jemaa el Fna square and marketplace below.

DaDa is located at 2 place Jemaa El Fna, 40000, Morocco, dadamarrakech.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dover, London

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

Located on Mayfair’s Dover Street, The Dover is a riot of golden-age glamour and dining decadence. The eatery evokes the splendour of old-school New York paired with classic Italian charm – an ode to ‘Sophia Loren in 1970s Brooklyn’, according to former Soho House group COO Martin Kuczmarski, whose debut restaurant this is. Architect and design firm Quincoces-Dragò & Partners infused the space with understated sophistication. Under the guidance of head chef Valentino Pepe, who trained with Alan Yau and Gennaro Vitto, the menu pays homage to timeless classics such as prawn cocktail, beef tartare and lobster ravioli. Drinks-wise, there’s an enticing array of martini options, New York and Italian classics.

The Dover is located at 33 Dover St, London W1S 4NF, thedoverrestaurant.com

Elastika, Miami

(Image credit: Photography by Todd Coleman. Courtesy of WoodHouse)

Architecture buffs can now check dining under a Zaha Hadid sculpture off their bucket list at Elastika , a restaurant nestled inside The Moore, a landmark building in the Miami Design District. The 433 sq m pliant web by Zaha Hadid that the restaurant takes its name from, sits above the restaurant’s main dining room, which features an expansive 18-seat bar, elegant velvet banquette seating, a semi-private dining room and a lounge area for coffee and cocktails. Helmed by executive chef Joe Anthony, Elastika offers a range of modern American dishes rooted in thoughtfully sourced ingredients from local farmers.

Elastika is located at 191 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, United States, elastikamiami.com

Trattoria del Ciumbia, Milan

(Image credit: Paola Pansini)

Milan’s Trattoria del Ciumbia sees the Italian hospitality group Triple Sea Food continue its mission of enhancing the gastronomic offer in the city’s Brera district. The interiors by Dimorestudio channel the spirit of the 1960s artistic avant-garde, with creatives such as Piero Manzoni and Nanda Vigo influencing its aesthetic. As for the menu, the restaurant stays true to its Italian roots with a tempting selection of antipasti, primi piatti, and secondi piatti. From marinated sardines to Milanese-style risotto, each dish celebrates the region’s favourites.