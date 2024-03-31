Charlee in Mumbai is a speakeasy immersed in mystery
Charlee in Mumbai’s Bandra West encompasses a clandestine restaurant and bar designed by Kaviar Collaborative
Charlee, a new speakeasy in the bustling heart of Bandra West, Mumbai, emerges as the place to be seen in the Bollywood capital. The fact that the venue, comprising a restaurant and bar, is hidden beneath a fancy wine shop gives it a clandestine allure. Designed by Kaviar Collaborative, a company known for creating immersive experiences, Charlee beckons with its dark atmosphere, hinting at the mystery the night may hold.
Charlee in Bandra West has a cave-like, clandestine allure
When stepping into Charlee, you are greeted with dark tones and textures that give the impression of a hidden lair, or as those behind the venue put it, ‘a batcave meets gentleman’s club’. It provides a quirky contrast to its Bandra West location, which is a queen of the suburbs.
Natural materials such as stone and concrete give the space an industrial feel, their textures creating a rugged, cave-like charm that adds to the brooding atmosphere. In contrast, steel and brushed brass accents bring a touch of glamour and refinement.
Japanese-style screens suggest a coolness, while circular wall lamps offer a warm glow. The bolstered seating adds an art deco touch, enhancing a background that elegantly marries the polished and the rugged, challenging the conventional notion of what a bar should be.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
Miranda July considers fantasy and performance at Fondazione Prada
‘Miranda July: New Society’ at Fondazione Prada, Milan, charts 30 years of the artist's career
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Mori House is an Australian beach escape fusing international design influences
Mornington Peninsula's Mori House by architect Manuel Aires Mateus is a striking fusion of Australian, Portuguese and Japanese design influences
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
Inside the lavish, members-only Core Club New York
Core Club opens a new flagship in New York, boasting top-tier hospitality and entertainment, and a terrace with panoramic Manhattan views
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Telugu Medium Kitchen, in Southern India, is a labour of love
Designed by Sona Reddy Studio, Telugu Medium Kitchen dives deep into the Andhra heritage for food cooked with traditional richness
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Roseate Ganges — Rishikesh, India
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Soho House — Mumbai, India
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
Fort of call: the Rajasthan hotels worth journeying to
Rajasthan is the jewel in India’s crown, a parched expansive land, home to vibrantly colourful festivals, thrilling wildlife experiences, fairytale palaces and epic forts – many of which have been transformed into modern-day luxury hotels. We take you on a tour of the best Rajasthan hotels to lay your head.
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa — Rajasthan, India
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Alila Fort Bishangarh — Rajasthan, India
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
W Goa — Goa, India
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Ayana Fort Kochi Boutique Hotel — Kochi, India
By Paul Sephton Last updated