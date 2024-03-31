Charlee in Mumbai is a speakeasy immersed in mystery

Charlee in Mumbai’s Bandra West encompasses a clandestine restaurant and bar designed by Kaviar Collaborative

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai
(Image credit:  Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)
By Tianna Williams
published

Charlee, a new speakeasy in the bustling heart of Bandra West, Mumbai, emerges as the place to be seen in the Bollywood capital. The fact that the venue, comprising a restaurant and bar, is hidden beneath a fancy wine shop gives it a clandestine allure. Designed by Kaviar Collaborative, a company known for creating immersive experiences, Charlee beckons with its dark atmosphere, hinting at the mystery the night may hold.

Charlee in Bandra West has a cave-like, clandestine allure

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai

When stepping into Charlee, you are greeted with dark tones and textures that give the impression of a hidden lair, or as those behind the venue put it, ‘a batcave meets gentleman’s club’. It provides a quirky contrast to its Bandra West location, which is a queen of the suburbs.

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai

Natural materials such as stone and concrete give the space an industrial feel, their textures creating a rugged, cave-like charm that adds to the brooding atmosphere. In contrast, steel and brushed brass accents bring a touch of glamour and refinement.

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai

Japanese-style screens suggest a coolness, while circular wall lamps offer a warm glow. The bolstered seating adds an art deco touch, enhancing a background that elegantly marries the polished and the rugged, challenging the conventional notion of what a bar should be.

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai

Charlee moody speakeasy interiors Bandra West, Mumbai

kaviarcollaborative.com

Topics
India
Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

