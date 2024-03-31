Charlee in Mumbai is a speakeasy immersed in mystery

Charlee, a new speakeasy in the bustling heart of Bandra West, Mumbai, emerges as the place to be seen in the Bollywood capital. The fact that the venue, comprising a restaurant and bar, is hidden beneath a fancy wine shop gives it a clandestine allure. Designed by Kaviar Collaborative, a company known for creating immersive experiences, Charlee beckons with its dark atmosphere, hinting at the mystery the night may hold.

Charlee in Bandra West has a cave-like, clandestine allure

(Image credit: Studio Suryan//Dang – Saurabh Suryan and Lokesh Dang)

When stepping into Charlee, you are greeted with dark tones and textures that give the impression of a hidden lair, or as those behind the venue put it, ‘a batcave meets gentleman’s club’. It provides a quirky contrast to its Bandra West location, which is a queen of the suburbs.

Natural materials such as stone and concrete give the space an industrial feel, their textures creating a rugged, cave-like charm that adds to the brooding atmosphere. In contrast, steel and brushed brass accents bring a touch of glamour and refinement.

Japanese-style screens suggest a coolness, while circular wall lamps offer a warm glow. The bolstered seating adds an art deco touch, enhancing a background that elegantly marries the polished and the rugged, challenging the conventional notion of what a bar should be.

