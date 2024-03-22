Telugu Medium Kitchen, in Southern India, is a labour of love
Designed by Sona Reddy Studio, Telugu Medium Kitchen dives deep into the Andhra heritage for food cooked with traditional richness
Telugu Medium Kitchen beckons with its tranquil ambience created by wild hibiscus bushes, leafy trees, and rustic exposed brick – a collaborative vision brought to life by co-founders Malvika Rao, Anil Karnati, and Rohit Medisetty, and crafted by Sona Reddy Studio.
Inside Telugu Medium Kitchen
Spanning 5,200 sq ft in the vibrant urban enclave of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telugu Medium’s leafy site sees tones of green meet blossoming yellow, paying homage to the essence of the Deccan Plateau, a hallmark of Southern India’s Telangana state.
As an Andhra cuisine destination, Telugu Medium celebrates the region’s heritage, infusing traditional richness into every aspect – from the incisively designed menu to the very foundation of its elevated design.
Sona Reddy Studio’s attention to indigenous materials and vernacular building techniques breathes life into the space, creating the perfect combination of modernity and heritage.
The architecture of Telugu Medium captivates with its grand brick domes, vaults, and exposed load-bearing walls – a testament to sustainable design principles that minimise reliance on concrete and steel, thus ensuring a naturally cooler interior suited to Hyderabad’s arid climate.
The alfresco waiting area, adorned entirely in rustic bricks and comprising outdoor seating under canopies, emerges as a key attraction. When stepping into the restaurant, guests discover a dual-level sanctuary boasting 13-ft walls and a double-height atrium, bathed in natural light. The intricate interplay of crafted brick domes and vaults against the backdrop of silhouette lighting lends a unique character to the space.
Inside, brick-moulded ceilings, rugged concrete columns, and walls washed in pink lime plaster create an immersive experience that resonates with the soul of the Deccan. The assortment of furniture, including wooden tables and chairs upholstered in traditional prints, adds a generational quality to the modern South Indian dining experience.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
At the heart of the restaurant lies a central bar counter adorned with locally sourced pink granite. Meanwhile, a rectangular pond with black limestone tiles serves as a serene focal point. An internal staircase ascends majestically into the double-height atrium.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
