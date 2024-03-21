Trattoria del Ciumbia adds flavour to Milan’s Brera district
Trattoria del Ciumbia, with interiors by Dimorestudio, is hot on Italian specials – from design to pasta
Milan’s new Trattoria del Ciumbia sees the Italian hospitality group Triple Sea Food continue its mission of enhancing the gastronomic offer in the city’s Brera district, following the opening of Vesta, a fine Mediterranean eatery, and Casa Fiori Chiari, a gourmet pizzeria.
Brera, often described as the SoHo of Milan, boasts a rich tapestry of artistic heritage, where cafés once buzzed with neorealist filmmakers and designers seeking inspiration. In a bid to reference this storied past, Trattoria del Ciumbia boasts interiors by Dimorestudio (also behind the recent redesign of Milan’s Caruso Nuovo Bistrot) that channel the spirit of the 1960s artistic avant-garde, with creatives such as Piero Manzoni and Nanda Vigo influencing its aesthetic.
Benvenuti alla Trattoria del Ciumbia
The design-led journey at Trattoria del Ciumbia begins with a wood-and-glass box accented with lace curtains that create a visual barrier between indoors and outdoors. Following up is an aperitif area, which adheres to Italian style with a pewter counter with brass-profiled vitrines, in which an installation of reassembled plates is showcased.
On the right side, a central balcony leading to the basement extends the view to the second room, a beautiful retro space decorated with walnut wood panelling and custom floor tiles arranged in mosaic patterns in various hues of nudes, reds, yellows and greens. Vintage newspaper racks, coat hooks, and a series of watercolours depicting Italian rationalist architecture from the 1930s interrupt the essentiality of the wall boiserie.
Meanwhile, a checkerboard of square opaline ceiling lights set into liver-red painted ceiling panels illuminates the room’s dining area, along with a series of ‘Pietro’ mirror wall sconces from Dimoremilano, the Milanese studio’s contemporary furniture brand. The private dining room is somewhat concealed, featuring original ‘Carimate’ chairs by Vico Magistretti and striking Flos ‘Splugen Bräu’ hanging lamps by Pier Giacomo Castiglioni and Achille Castiglioni.
Downstairs, guests can seek refuge at the Disco Club, ideal for after-dinner drinks. A porthole in the steel-effect laminated panelled wall offers a glimpse of a perfectly stocked bar filled with wines and delicate cocktail ingredients, while a sound system provides music from the 1970s and the 1980s.
As for the menu, Trattoria del Ciumbia stays true to its Italian roots with a tempting selection of antipasti, primi piatti, and secondi piatti. From marinated sardines to Milanese-style risotto, each dish celebrates the region’s favourites. Indulgent desserts like Gelato al Fordilatte Mantecato fresco and Barbajada del Ciumbia round off the meal on a sweet note.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
trattoriadelciumbia.com, dimorestudio.eu
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Dan Flavin’s neons light up Basel
‘Dedications in Lights’ celebrates Dan Flavin’s conceptual works, at Kunstmuseum Basel
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
’Issey Miyake: 1960 to 2022’ is a definitive guide to the pioneering Japanese designer
’Issey Miyake: 1960 to 2022’ is a new Taschen book that provides a comprehensive overview of the pioneering Japanese designer’s ’poetic but pragmatic’ work
By Jack Moss Published
-
Dip into the Paris pools and swimming culture enriching the 2024 Olympic Games
Paris pools, in the Olympics and beyond, have inspired fun, wellness and a love of sports in the French capital
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Odles Lodge pairs chalet minimalism with dramatic mountain views in South Tyrol
Odles Lodge, designed by Asaggio Architects, is a pared-back South Tyrol retreat pulling nature into focus
By Stephanie Gavan Published
-
The Place Firenze is the place to be in Florence
The Place Firenze is a sophisticated hotel offering a front-row seat to Florence’s attractions
By Daven Wu Published
-
Tour Feudi di San Gregorio, a vineyard in Campania, Italy, where wine meets design
Feudi di San Gregorio offers a chance to explore Italian winemaking in surroundings shaped by design and art collaborations
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a Gio Ponti revival for rent on Lake Como
Villa Ponti Bellavista is a stylish midcentury villa in the clouds, originally designed in collaboration with Gio Ponti and recently renovated
By Catherine Fairweather Published
-
10 colourful hotels to inspire your 2024 escapes
10 colourful hotels to discover in 2024, from dream-like mountain retreats to design-led city escapes, selected by Wallpaper* travel editor Sofia de la Cruz
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The revitalised Caruso Nuovo Bistrot celebrates Milan’s culinary and design mastery
Caruso Nuovo Bistrot returns with new interiors by Dimore Studio and a new team headed by chef Gennaro Esposito and executive chef Francesco
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Cesare Cunaccia's ‘Dolce Vita’ book captures Italy’s infinite passion for life
Experience the dolce vita lifestyle through Assouline’s newly published title
By Sofia de la Cruz Published