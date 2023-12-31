The revitalised Caruso Nuovo Bistrot celebrates Milan’s culinary and design mastery

Milan’s culinary landscape experiences a revitalising breeze as Caruso Nuovo Bistrot grandly reopens its doors in the vibrant Piazzetta Croce Rossa, opposite the renowned Via Montenapoleone. This revitalisation is not solely manifested in the exquisite culinary offerings curated by international Chef Gennaro Esposito but also in the scrupulous interior redesign undertaken by the esteemed Dimore Studio, marking its twentieth anniversary this year.

A new name and a new image, Caruso Nuovo Bistrot reopens in Grand Hotel et de Milan

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea Ferrari. Courtesy of Dimore Studio)

The Bertazzoni family, custodians of Caruso Nuovo, sought to create a sophisticated yet convivial ambience where classic aesthetics seamlessly intermingle with contemporary elements. In collaboration with Dimore Studio, the bistrot now stands as a testament to the fusion of past and present, echoing the culinary philosophy curated by Executive Chef Francesco Potenza, hailing from the Campania region.

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea Ferrari. Courtesy of Dimore Studio)

Rooted in mutual respect and a shared cultural background, the collaboration between Caruso Nuovo and Gennaro Esposito mirrors the philosophy that one must never forget their origins. This sentiment extends beyond the kitchen and into the very essence of the bistro, where patrons can immerse themselves in an environment that cherishes Milan’s cultural roots.

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea Ferrari. Courtesy of Dimore Studio)

Dimore Studio’s contribution to the restoration is a harmonious return to the solid roots of Milanese upper-class aesthetics. The studio, in collaboration with Grand Hotel et de Milan, has meticulously revived the space’s original details – columns, inlay work, and grit floors – while infusing a touch of glamour that aligns seamlessly with the structure’s historical significance.

Adjacent to the main space, the veranda emerges as a colonial dream, intertwining rattan and diamond patterns, reminiscent of a blend between Portaluppi and Mongiardino. Daniela Bertazzoni’s vision, coupled with Dimore Studio’s artistry, has breathed new life into Caruso Nuovo Bistrot, creating not just a dining destination but a sensory escape where tradition, elegance, and cultural heritage coalesce.

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea Ferrari. Courtesy of Dimore Studio)

The bistro’s interior boasts an elegantly stylish bohemian ambience, characterized by the signature lighting and colours that define Dimore Studio’s work. To celebrate Milan’s prominent role in international fashion, a special temporary setup reminiscent of a fashion atelier graces the main dining room. From the ceiling, 20 chandeliers from the studio’s historical archive, crafted in green bamboo and fabric, cast a warm glow, while the centrepiece – a Parallelo Glass Romantic console table by Dimore Milano in golden glass – graces the heart of the dining area. The pervasive presence of palms and chic sconces adds to the overall sophistication.

Caruso Nuovo Bistrot’s reopening is a celebration of Milanese culture and culinary expertise, seamlessly blending the talents of Chef Gennaro Esposito and the artistic touch of Dimore Studio. It stands as a testament to the marriage of tradition and contemporary elegance, inviting patrons to indulge in a sensory journey that goes beyond mere dining.

(Image credit: Photography by Andrea Ferrari. Courtesy of Dimore Studio)

dimorestudio.eu

grandhoteletdemilan.it