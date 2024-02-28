Silencio New York opens with an enigmatic, Harry Nuriev-designed interior

Get over Studio 54 and welcome Silencio New York, the latest outpost of the widely revered David Lynch-designed nightclub in Paris that opened in 2011. Situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the new compact boîte, designed by Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev, pays homage to both Silencio Paris and Studio 54 in sophisticated, contemporary fashion and with film references to boot.

Silencio New York, an exclusive new club in the city that never sleeps

(Image credit: Pauline Shapiro)

‘The original [Paris] club has always had strong ties with American artists, from its design by director David Lynch to hosting performances by artists like Prince, Lana del Rey, and Kendrick Lamar,’ says Silencio founder Arnaud Frisch. ‘Opening in the cultural heart of the United States is an opportunity to strengthen this connection, especially as New York reinvents itself post-pandemic. The choice of designer Harry Nuriev, residing in both cities, reflects a transversal vision blending architecture, fashion, and contemporary art, echoing Silencio’s core project.’

The Russian-born talent – whose recent projects include denim furniture shown at in Paris in 2023, and the design of the Avgvst jewellery store in Berlin – introduced straightforward yet impactful spatial interventions. While red curtains and LED strips outlining foreground walls evoke a Lynchian aesthetic, the shiny padding of background surfaces reflects Nuriev’s style. ‘I was inspired by Lynch’s work, especially Twin Peaks, but also wanted to add my own twist,’ the designer says.

(Image credit: Pauline Shapiro)

(Image credit: Pauline Shapiro)

Nuriev – also known for his work in collectable design, fashion and VR – chose to do away with what was previously a complicated maze of rooms. ‘I simplified it with one middle, rectangular, red capsule that stands out and serves as the main dance floor,’ he says. ‘The surrounding areas are rooms within a room. I worked with the colour combination, texture and lighting to infuse the club with a sexy atmosphere but also touches of irony, something I try to do with most of my projects.’

The jewel-box space is anchored by a monolithic DJ stand and a bar running along its rear. While the main floor fills up fast with dancers pulsating to soulful electronic beats, VIPs can lounge in monochromatic, almost Space Age-like lounges curtained off on either side. Guests access the club through a discreet doorway on 57th Street and pathways illuminated by the same red LED strips. It feels as though one is going backstage at a major theatre. Studio 54 was situated in a repurposed Broadway stage, and Silencio honours that dramatic undertone in a refined manner.

(Image credit: Pauline Shapiro)

crosbystudios.com