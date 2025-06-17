Set on a cobblestone Tribeca street, Fouquet’s New York is making waves as one of New York’s hottest new hotel arrivals, and with good reason. Set within a typical, for its area, industrial-style building on a relatively quiet part of town, the venue’s architecture exemplifies the neighbourhood’s quietly confident vibes. Meanwhile, inside, a world of French-inspired interiors awaits, blending understated chic with comfort and luxury. This is, after all, the first US outpost of a Parisian classic – the Hôtel Barrière’s original brasserie and hotel on the Champs-Élysées has been around since 1899, known for being home to French elegance and the capital’s chic crowd.

The hotel’s neat volume, grid of large, industrial-feel windows and discreet entrance belie its varied range and capacity within, as well as its lush design. Created by expert hospitality designer Martin Brudnizki, Fouquet’s New York brings the brand’s Parisian spirit, as imagined by original brand founder, hotelier Lucien Barriere, to Manhattan. With under 100 rooms and a handful of carefully selected entertainment offerings, this hotel is relatively boutique in size but large in both ambition and comfort factor. At the same time, a roster of creative collaborations, such as the new swimwear capsule collection with Hunza G and a new High Tea offering and line of tableware with LA Double J, both released this summer, add fun twists and something new to discover, no matter how many times you visit.

Wallpaper* checks in at Fouquet’s New York

What’s on your doorstep?

The great thing with Tribeca is that it can be a relatively quiet part of town, but it’s a stone’s throw from numerous New York classics. There are crowd-pleasers, such as the building that served as the Ghostbusters’ headquarters in the popular movie, a leisurely 10-minute walk away. Contemporary sights are also within easy reach, as this part of town is a short stroll away from the One World Observatory, the Oculus, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the Perelman Centre, further south. Meanwhile, a slow saunter, coffee in hand, through the West Village shopping streets (think, classics, like Bleecker St) can take you to the Whitney Museum’s art offerings and the High Line park in about half an hour.

Who is behind the design?

Martin Brudnizki is behind the interiors at Fouquet’s New York, and the world-renowned designer’s seasoned hand is evident in its overall balance and smart touches, such as the discreetly concealed bar and storage space within the rooms. There is cosiness and luxury, effortless confidence and an expertly planned succession of spaces. The ground floor’s reception desk area comes with a lobby that could be a relaxed, domestic lounge - if your home, that is, displays the rich materiality, pastel tones, and Art Deco influences of this 21st-century gem. Colours abound, as do textures and lush fabrics, such as velvets and mohair. Deep walnut woods complement and anchor the whole with a sharp warmth.

The room to book

There are 97 rooms and suites to choose from at Fouquet’s New York, so there’s plenty of choice, with even the smallest of spaces being comfortable enough to do your morning yoga in (not that you’d need to, with a dedicated gym below – but more on this later). Soft furnishings and warm, cheery but soothing colour tones in shades of pink make for a welcoming environment from its Courtyard Kings to its larger, standout spaces – a single, generous duplex penthouse crowns the hotel’s very top and sleeps four.

The Hudson View Corner Terrace Suite, however, is a star in the show, blending a sense of space with views and a terrace that brings in those long, New York City views. Set in the building’s corner towards – as its name suggests – the water’s side, it sleeps two and its optimised layout encourages an indoor/outdoor lifestyle during your stay.

Where to switch off

It might be tempting to round up the Fouquet’s New York spa as another ‘amenity’ within a well-catered hotel that knows well that its guests need both exceptional service and relaxing downtime. Yet Spa Diane Barrière is a force on its own. A visit can include massages, body treatments, as well as facials, including the venue’s signature Diane Barriere Facial that exfoliates, hydrates, tightens and protects using a sequence of massage techniques and a combination of active ingredients. We tried it, and thoroughly recommend.

The spa area comes with a shop for all the essentials, while a pool, sauna and a fitness centre by luxury personalised training gym, Dogpounds, (for aforementioned yoga, equipment and more) is available to all guests – whether you decide to try the spa (and you should), or not. Further amenities are equally tantalising, also featuring a state-of-the-art screening room, Cannes Cinema.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire heads the New York outpost of the historic Paris brasserie Fouquet’s. Here, it's France-meets-Manhattan, with a range of delicious dishes that provide French fine dining and white tablecloths, sprinkled with modern New York vibes. The result is richly flavoursome plates, filled with local ingredients in generous portions – you will not leave hungry. Brunch and dinner seatings cater for different options, and highlights include the tuna carpaccio and lobster linguini; not that you can go wrong with any of its classic grill offerings either.

More entertainment spaces include the Mediterranean-inspired setting of Élysée’s, where the hotel breakfast is also served every morning (but it’s also open for lunch and dinner); to the speakeasy ambience of the Roaring Twenties at Titsou Bar. This bijoux hole-in-the-wall type space maintains its air of mystery somewhat concealed behind sliding doors on the ground floor, but its soft chatter and musical rumble will no doubt lead you to it for relaxed cocktails and fun into the night.

Le Vaux, the hotel’s expansive rooftop space, open to guests and its own club members, allows for al fresco dining in warm months in the setting of the Manhattan skyline, and a chic arrangement of lavender and green upholstered seating and scallop-edged umbrellas.

The verdict

Fouquet’s New York is boutique but mighty. This incarnation of Parisian luxury in the heart of Tribeca allows its neighbourhood’s confident cool-kid vibes to mix with French sophistication and a softness that cocoons you; whether you are visiting its bar or eateries for a one-off (but highly memorable) meal, are trying a treatment at the spa, or are staying as a guest. There’s something rather homely about it, too –warm and unpretentious, while still distinctly design-led and refined. A hard balance to achieve, and a reason why we’d return.

