Art, pasta and maritozzi: this is Locatelli at the National Gallery

Chef Giorgio Locatelli is the National Gallery’s new Italian master with the latest chapter of his beloved London restaurant

locatelli
(Image credit: Courtesy of Locatelli)
By
published
in Features

The David Collins-designed Locanda Locatelli was one of those rare London restaurants that combined critical acclaim with A-list celebrity-spotting. Having closed the restaurant in January 2025, Giorgio Locatelli and his wife Plaxy are bringing the chef’s classic Italian cooking to the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery, re-opened after a two-and-a-half-year spruce-up in time for the institution’s 200th anniversary.

The mood: a blank canvas for art appreciation

locatelli national gallery london review

(Image credit: Courtesy of Locatelli)

While the transformation of the Sainsbury Wing has been overseen by Selldorf Architects, the restaurant has been designed by LXA Projects. Neutral interiors and natural materials – timber flooring, moleskin upholstery, marble detailing – let the art do the talking in the light-filled dining room, not least Paula Rego’s 10m painting Crivelli’s Garden can be appreciated at leisure from a curved banquette in one of the booths. In a hurry? Pop into the ground-floor Bar Giorgio for Italian coffee and a menu of sweet and savoury maritozzi, the fluffy brioche buns from Rome.

locatelli national gallery london review

(Image credit: Courtesy of Locatelli)

The food: classic Italian comfort

locatelli national gallery london review

(Image credit: Courtesy of Locatelli)

Locatelli is a huge admirer of the chiaroscuro of Caravaggio and, while the chef’s cooking is just as expertly nuanced, it definitely exhibits more light than shadow. Crowd-pleasing Italian classics include braised veal ravioli with parsley gremolata and Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, roast rib-eye steak with aubergine, red onion and cherry tomatoes, and lemon and mascarpone cake. The all-Italian wine list is just as appealing and includes vintages from Broglia, the oldest vineyard in Gavi, and fizz from Franciacorta, Italy’s classiest sparkling wine.

locatelli national gallery london review

(Image credit: Courtesy of Locatelli)

Locatelli is located at The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK; locatelliatnationalgallery.co.uk

TOPICS
Ben McCormack

Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸