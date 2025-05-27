Art, pasta and maritozzi: this is Locatelli at the National Gallery
Chef Giorgio Locatelli is the National Gallery’s new Italian master with the latest chapter of his beloved London restaurant
The David Collins-designed Locanda Locatelli was one of those rare London restaurants that combined critical acclaim with A-list celebrity-spotting. Having closed the restaurant in January 2025, Giorgio Locatelli and his wife Plaxy are bringing the chef’s classic Italian cooking to the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery, re-opened after a two-and-a-half-year spruce-up in time for the institution’s 200th anniversary.
Wallpaper* dines at Locatelli at the National Gallery, London
The mood: a blank canvas for art appreciation
While the transformation of the Sainsbury Wing has been overseen by Selldorf Architects, the restaurant has been designed by LXA Projects. Neutral interiors and natural materials – timber flooring, moleskin upholstery, marble detailing – let the art do the talking in the light-filled dining room, not least Paula Rego’s 10m painting Crivelli’s Garden can be appreciated at leisure from a curved banquette in one of the booths. In a hurry? Pop into the ground-floor Bar Giorgio for Italian coffee and a menu of sweet and savoury maritozzi, the fluffy brioche buns from Rome.
The food: classic Italian comfort
Locatelli is a huge admirer of the chiaroscuro of Caravaggio and, while the chef’s cooking is just as expertly nuanced, it definitely exhibits more light than shadow. Crowd-pleasing Italian classics include braised veal ravioli with parsley gremolata and Parmigiano Reggiano sauce, roast rib-eye steak with aubergine, red onion and cherry tomatoes, and lemon and mascarpone cake. The all-Italian wine list is just as appealing and includes vintages from Broglia, the oldest vineyard in Gavi, and fizz from Franciacorta, Italy’s classiest sparkling wine.
Locatelli is located at The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN, UK; locatelliatnationalgallery.co.uk
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
We experience Villa d’Este’s parade of four-wheeled masterpieces and their keepers
The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 is Italy’s pre-eminent classic car event, a weekend celebration of the art of collecting the world’s most historically significant machines and an essential insight into high-end car culture
-
Lina Bo Bardi, the misunderstood modernist, and her influential architecture
A sense of mystery clings to Lina Bo Bardi, a modernist who defined 20th-century Brazilian architecture, making waves still felt in her field; here, we explore her work and lasting influence
-
Bang & Olufsen’s Recreated Classics series continues with this ultimate vinyl set-up
The new Beosystem 3000c pairs the newly revived aluminium Beogram 3000 turntable with the modern Beolab 8 speakers
-
A local’s guide to London – Climax Books founder Isabella Burley’s favourite haunts
Creative consultant Isabella Burley credits growing up in the English capital with shaping who she is today. She takes us on a tour of some significant spots
-
This new London restaurant is a Greek island idyll on a plate
Myrtos by Asimakis is a flavoursome ode to Kefalonia, conceptualised by Vernon Viljoen and Block1:Design
-
Late-night spring shopping comes to London’s Chiltern Street
On Thursday 22 May, those in London can enjoy the Chiltern Street Spring Shopping Evening, including a programme of in-store drinks, offers and workshops
-
Fin-to-gill sophistication awaits at Tom Brown at The Capital
Expect ambitious cooking from the country’s most creative seafood chef
-
A first look inside Josephine Marylebone, a bistro-licious French restaurant
Following the success of Claude and Lucy Bosi’s first restaurant, in Chelsea, Josephine Marylebone is the second outpost, fitted with an oyster bar and a focus on classic French cuisine
-
The Kerfield Arms is south-east London’s hot new gastropub
In Camberwell, this stripped-back haunt comes courtesy of the team behind The Baring in Hoxton
-
Premium patisserie Naya is Mayfair’s latest sweet spot
Heritage meets opulence at Naya bakery in Mayfair, London. With interiors by India Hicks and Anna Goulandris, the patisserie looks good enough to eat
-
One Club Row is London’s answer to the Lower East Side
Located at the site of the former hotspot Les Trois Garçons, One Club Row brings back noughties glamour with 19th-century interiors, gourmet bites, and jazz nights