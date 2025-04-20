One Club Row is London’s answer to the Lower East Side
Located at the site of the former hotspot Les Trois Garçons, One Club Row brings back noughties glamour with 19th-century interiors, gourmet bites, and jazz nights
February 2025 saw the revival of the historic pub The Knave of Clubs on a Shoreditch site last famous as the home of Les Trois Garçons, the legendary noughties hotspot owned by the trio of interior designers comprising Hassan Abdullah, Michel Lasserre and Stefan Karlson. Now, One Club Row is opening upstairs from the Knave with the same crack team of seasoned hospitality professionals behind it: James Dye founded The Camberwell Arms, one of south London’s best gastropubs, and his co-owner Benjy Leibowitz was a director at JKS Restaurants. Meanwhile, culinary director Patrick Powell, until recently, oversaw Allegra in Stratford and the Midland Grand Dining Room at St Pancras.
Wallpaper* dines at One Club Row, London
The mood: New York, New York
Designer Nikki Weetch, who worked with Dye on his London Fields listening bar Bambi, took a lighter and brighter approach here. Original features such as the 19th-century panelling, fireplace and cornicing contrast with walls hung with bold prints from award-winning London artist Joy Yamusangie. Leibowitz, who spent four years as the head maître d’ of the NoMad Hotel in New York, is working the room with the same sense of Stateside hospitality. A house pianist will play every weekend, while monthly late shows will see cocktails and a bar menu served until the wee small hours to a soundtrack of live new-wave jazz. Can’t get a table? Ten seats at the bar are kept for walk-ins.
The food: a bite of the Big Apple
Powell and his head chef and former Allegra colleague Attila Gellèn have taken inspiration from Parisian bistros and New York taverns, serving up simple classics based on British produce. Three-martini suppers can be accompanied by a plate of oysters and snacks such as pickled jalapeño gougères; a proper meal might involve steak tartare or French onion soup followed by sharing plates of whole lobster tagliatelle and bone-in rib-eye with chipotle hollandaise. Still hungry? Dutch baby pancakes (like a sweet Yorkshire pudding) are baked to order. Wash it all down with old-world wines, vermouths and amaros.
One Club Row is located at 1 Club Row, London E1 6JX, UK; oneclubrow.com
See what's on the menu at more of the best new London restaurants
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
A new London house delights in robust brutalist detailing and diffused light
London's House in a Walled Garden by Henley Halebrown was designed to dovetail in its historic context
By Jonathan Bell
-
Delvis (Un)Limited turns a Brera shopfront into a live-in design installation
What happens when collectible design becomes part of a live performance? The Theatre of Things, curated by Joseph Grima and Valentina Ciuffi, invited designers to live with their work – and let the public look in
By Ali Morris
-
With glowing honeycomb-shaped booths, this futuristic Japanese restaurant is ramen heaven
After a successful U.S. expansion, Kyuramen touches down in Los Angeles.
By Carole Dixon
-
Marylebone restaurant Nina turns up the volume on Italian dining
At Nina, don’t expect a view of the Amalfi Coast. Do expect pasta, leopard print and industrial chic
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Treehouse Hotel Manchester: you may not want to leaf
Treehouse Hotel Manchester offers a nature-infused biophilic sanctuary amidst the city’s ever-growing architectural canopy
By Imogen Green
-
Dining at Pyrá feels like a Mediterranean kiss on both cheeks
Designed by House of Dré, this Lonsdale Road addition dishes up an enticing fusion of Greek and Spanish cooking
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
London restaurant Tatar Bunar puts Ukrainian heritage front and centre
Family recipes and contemporary design merge at this new east London restaurant by Ukrainian restaurateurs Anna Andriienko and Alex Cooper
By Ben McCormack
-
Corner Corner may be London's most unique entertainment destination yet
The newly-opened venue combines food, jazz and—yes—urban farming beneath one sprawling roof
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
For a taste of Greece, head to this playful new restaurant in London’s Chelsea
Pachamama Group’s latest venture, Bottarga, dishes up taverna flavours in an edgy bistro-style setting
By Sofia de la Cruz
-
A buzzy Korean pop-up becomes a permanent fixture in East London
Chef Joo Won has turned his Calong pop-up permanent in the arty enclave of Stoke Newington
By Ben McCormack
-
New London restaurant Alba is a sun-soaked affair
Its name meaning ‘sunrise’ in Italian, Alba is a new Amalfi-inspired restaurant set to shine in Knightsbridge
By Sofia de la Cruz