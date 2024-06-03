Tatjana von Stein’s furniture is a sophisticated mix of curves and dynamic forms

Curves and dynamic forms define Tatjana von Stein’s new furniture collection ‘Mise en Scène’. Inspired by the art of dance, her collection merges the boundaries between precision and creativity, fluidity and functionality.

The collection comprises a bar cabinet, a sofa, an armchair, a large dining table, a coffee table, two side tables and a screen, each piece making a subtle statement within a space. To keep an organic feel, von Stein focused on a rich colour palette and carefully selected materials including lacquered glass, fabric and stainless steel to recreate flowing curves and movement within each piece.

Tatjana von Stein reveals Mise en Scène

'Sectional Sofa', from £15,965 'Glass Coffee Table', from £10,030 'Pointe Side Table' from £5,865 and 'Fabric Screen' from £28,295 (Image credit: Courtesy of Tatjana von Stein)

Founded in 2016, the London-based design studio formerly known as Stella Concept, is best recognised for its interior design projects. Now, von Stein has made the seamlessly natural next step in releasing her own furniture line.

‘I have always aspired to create my own line which would reflect my personal approach to design,’ said von Stein. ‘Interiors and furniture have such a strong influence on people's emotions and behaviour and with Mis en Scène I draw on my own cultural and artistic inspirations to explore this further.’

'Pointe Side Table' from £5,865 and 'Armchair' from £9,723 (Image credit: Courtesy of Tatjana von Stein)

The table series including the ‘Glass Coffee Table’, ‘Pointe Table’, ‘Glass Dining Table’ and ‘Glass Round Coffee Table’ complement each other's forms, crafted from Walnut Burr wood, Honey oak green and black lacquered glass, with stainless steel trims. The soft furnishings include the ‘Three-piece Sofa’, an ‘Armchair’ and ‘The Sofa’ which include modern steel detailing around a curved design which acts as a comfortable embrace. ‘The Bar’ and ‘ Fabric Screen’ add an Art Deco touch to the collection.

'Dining Table' from £22,785 (Image credit: Courtesy of Tatjana von Stein)

The eight-piece collection is a reflection of Von Stein's design process and philosophy; collaborating with key artisans which value quality and transparency, the use of responsible materials and ethical sourcing, and open honesty on the brands impact and carbon footprint. Continuing to strive for a positive change within the design industry, a portion of the profit from each sale is donated to Royal Society of Arts.

tatjanavonstein.com

Inside of 'Bar' (Image credit: Courtesy of Tatjana von Stein)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tatjana von Stein)