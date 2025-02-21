London's coolest design-led coffee shops for your Fashion Week fix

From morning commuter queues, relaxed lunches and leisurely afternoons, London coffee shops are the beating heart of every neighbourhood. While there are plenty of chains to choose from, the discerning Londoner knows that speciality roasted beans and an inspiring interior make for the perfect brew. Explore Wallpaper*’s edit of the best design-led coffee shops in the British capital.

Six design-led coffee shops in London

Abuelo Marylebone

Abuelo Marylebone (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Aussie brunch goodness meets Latin American flair at Abuelo, which first brought its unique concept to Covent Garden. Recently, the mother-and-daughter duo of Lynette and Cloe de la Vega expanded with an outpost in Marylebone. While both locations share a similar food philosophy, the Marylebone venue has a more mature feel, reflecting the family’s expertise in design through their multidisciplinary practice, Prototype Studio. The space features vintage paper lamps that complement the wooden furnishings and subtle red accents. At the marble counter, a mix of cuts creates a stylish backdrop as baristas serve coffee and pastries by day and wine as evening falls. The food menu showcases hearty, produce-led sandwiches and egg platters, perfect for any time of day.

Abuelo Marylebone is located at 7-11 Cavendish Pl, London W1G 0QD; abuelocafe.co.uk

Café Petiole

Café Petiole (Image credit: Courtesy of Café Petiole)

A recent addition to Somerset House’s curated selection of food and beverage offerings, Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven. The bright and serene interiors, dreamt up by female-led, London- and Milan-based design studio Duelle, reference the botanical world as a nod to the joint’s name, which, in the botanical world, refers to the stalk that joins a leaf to a stem. Whimsy details include oversized ‘Peony’ paper pendants handmade by Colin Chetwood and antique 1930s bentwood chairs. Behind the culinary direction is head chef and founder Rishim Sachdeva (also behind plant-based restaurant Tendril in Mayfair). Expect vibrant dishes, such as beetroot, feta, and pomegranate salads, alongside puff pastry tomato tarts. For those with a sweet tooth, delights like pistachio and raspberry tarts, or almond, cherry, and fennel seed cakes await.

Café Petiole is located at South Wing, Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA; cafepetiole.co.uk

Omotesando Koffee

Omotesando Koffee (Image credit: Courtesy of Perinelli Design)

Starting as a modest coffee shop in a quaint residential area of Tokyo, Omotesando Koffee has evolved into a globally recognised boutique coffee chain and retail business with multiple locations across Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the UK. The London café’s signature cubic kiosk and minimalist interiors were envisioned by Singapore-based studio Perinelli Design, which incorporated traditional Japanese materials, such as charred cedar boards and granite stepping stones in the entryway, evoking a strong sense of place and cultural authenticity. Founder Eiichi Kunitomo draws inspiration from the four-part structure of classic Japanese literature, Kishōtenketsu, believing that ‘every detail – from the grind, the setting, the espresso drip, to the steaming of the milk and the finishing touches – are equally important components of the experience.’

Omotesando Koffee is located at 8 Newman St, London W1T 1FB; ooo-koffee.com

Rose Bakery

Rose Bakery (Image credit: Sofia de la Cruz)

Many people can say they’ve climbed the stairs of Dover Street Market London to reach Rose Bakery, which has been part of the department store since 2004 and is now a favourite spot for like-minded creatives. The understated, almost utilitarian interior – featuring stainless steel and wooden details – lets the fresh, seasonal menu of European-style light meals and delectable cakes take centre stage. A must-try is, of course, the infamous Rose latte. ‘We wanted to create a place where people felt at home, somewhere that people came back to often and the quality of the food shone,’ says co-founder Rose Carrarini, who, along with her husband Jean-Charles, opened their first tea room in Paris in 2002, eventually becoming an integral part of the global DSM experience.

Rose Bakery is located at Dover Street Market London, 18-22 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4DG; london.doverstreetmarket.com

Sevente

Sevente (Image credit: Courtesy of Sevente)

Craving a warming cup of coffee while lounging on a red Togo sofa? Sevente, a speciality coffee and wine bar on Hackney Road, is the place to be. The modern chic interior, with a nod to 1970s Italy, creates a space that nurtures its visitors through a unique blend of taste, design, and art. From morning espressos to nightcaps (don’t miss the signature Emilio‘s Nightcap, a twist on a White Russian), drinks are served across a sleek concrete bar. The café regularly hosts engaging events like chess nights on Tuesdays and life drawing sessions. While premium beans roasted by Emilio’s Coffee take centre stage, the Sevente beetroot matcha is quickly edging competitors.

Sevente is located at 283 Hackney Rd, London E2 8NA; sevente.co.uk

Toklas Bakery

Toklas Bakery (Image credit: Photography by Marta Fernandez)

Located between the Strand and the River Thames, Toklas Bakery has become a beloved staple of its community and beyond. An Italian-style marble and wood counter transforms throughout the day. In the morning, the bakery serves up an array of viennoiserie favourites – croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon, and cardamom buns – all perfectly complemented by coffee from Assembly Roasters in Brixton. By midday, sandwiches and strecci (Roman-style pizza slices with seasonal, rotating toppings) take the spotlight, alongside fresh salads and soups. The bakery frequently hosts seasonal markets, such as the recent Citrus Market, featuring citrus-themed limited-edition baked goods in collaboration with other bakeries and restaurants. Behind both the bakery and neighbour namesake restaurant are Frieze founders Matthew Slotover and Amanda Sharp, so expect Frieze magazines scattered around.

Toklas Bakery is located at 9 Surrey St, Temple, London WC2R 2ND; toklaslondon.com