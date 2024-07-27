Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven within Somerset House

Café Petiole, named after the slender stem of a leaf, is a bright and beautiful new dining spot within Somerset House in London. Its name hints at what guests can expect to enjoy: a plant-based menu featuring vibrant dishes such as beetroot, feta and pomegranate salad, smashed radishes with chilli oil and coriander, and puff pastry tomato tart.

Café Petiole, London

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

The radiant interiors, meanwhile, have been dreamt up by female-led, London- and Milan-based design studio Duelle, and aptly reference the botanical world. Commissioned by head chef and founder Rishim Sachdeva (the brains behind plant-based restaurant Tendril, in Mayfair), the designers’ brief was to create a memorable space full of colour.

‘We agreed early on to avoid green,’ says Melanie Liaw, who runs Duelle with Micaela Nardella. Instead, the duo landed on a pretty, pastel-hued scheme defined by butter-yellow walls and a sky-blue ceiling. ‘The colours, created by Coat Paints, are all bespoke,’ Liaw continues.

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

The paintwork is exemplary, particularly the rose-pink, alabaster-effect counter and door frames, which have been done so masterfully, that their resemblance to stone is uncanny. Hand-painted by a pair of opera painters, these romantic murals were inspired by head of pastry Tarryn Williams’ nostalgic approach to baking. The sweet treats and desserts at Café Petiole, for instance, include pistachio and raspberry tart; almond, cherry and fennel seed cake; and redcurrant and strawberry trifle.

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

There’s more whimsy to be found in the oversized ‘Peony’ paper pendants. Handmade by Colin Chetwood, they hang from the soaring ceilings and give the space a gorgeous soft glow. Then there’s the furniture: the antique 1930s bentwood chairs – which, when placed around the tables, look like petals – have been repurposed and painted a bespoke shade of rose pink.

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

The café overlooks Somerset House’s courtyard and has large north-facing windows that welcome a cool light. Though the Grade-I listed space is somewhat compact, it’s been maximised by a mirror that sits behind the counter and features a hand-written menu. ‘That’s a detail we saw in a café in Mexico City when we were travelling together,’ says Nardella. In fact, cafés all around the world – from Café Central in Vienna to Caffe Meletti in Ascoli Piceno – have influenced the interiors of Café Petiole, though this place is truly one-of-a-kind.

(Image credit: Photography by Jasper Fry)

Café Petiole is located at South Wing, Somerset House, London, cafepetiole.co.uk