The best luggage for laptops

Whether it's for a long haul stay or a short commute, we've found the best compact go bags for devices and gadgets. These thirteen bags are top rated for travel with tech, all packing plenty of padding and easy access to your screens, with space left over for clothing, toiletries, and a couple of paperbacks.

Bellroy Transit Workpack (Image credit: Bellroy)

We’ve focused on backpacks, rather than hardshell carry-on cases, with the emphasis on compact size and ease of slingability – most of these will easily slip beneath the seat in front for easy access during a flight or fix to the handle of a wheeled carry-on bag.

1. Carl Friedrik 72 Hour Backpack

Carl Friedrik, 72-Hour Backpack, £495 Buy now The 72-Hour Backpack is the latest new hybrid travel bag from Carl Friedrik. Measuring 30cmx 46cm x 18cm and with a 25L capacity, the 72-Hour combines suitcase-like access with backpack convenience. The laptop compartment will take devices up to 16” screen size, and in all there are eight pockets and compartments scattered around for cabling, chargers and other devices. The integrated holder allows the 72-Hour to be attached the telescopic handle of a traditional wheeled case. The bag is made from nubuck leather and available in charcoal or chocolate finishes.

2. Freitag Gleason

Frietag F691 Gleason Backpack, $400/360 CHF Buy now Swiss luggage makers Freitag – long-time specialists in recycling and repurposing hard-wearing materials – recently launched four new bags, the Knott, Marks, Henry and Gleason. The latter is our pick of the bunch, a heavy-duty backpack that includes a number of padded compartments and easily accessed pockets, with an expandable core that takes it from a capacity of 22L to 32L. The company’s signature reflective truck markings make this an excellent choice for the cyclist.

3. RiutBag X35.2 Global Travel Laptop Backpack

RiutBag X35.2, £140 Buy now RiutBag’s USP is security, with a unique design that places the key zipper section against your back when the bag is worn, keeping the contents completely safe. The X35.2 model has been shaped for frequent flyers, with a 20L capacity that can be expanded up to 37.5L. Inside, there's a double laptop compartment (for screens up to 17”) and special tech pockets for chargers and keyboards. It’s made from durable and waterproof Cordura synthetic fabric.

Bellroy Transit Workpack 20L, £165 Buy now Australian brand Bellroy offers the Transit Workpack in recycled Dura Nylon. This traveller’s staple comes with an internal laptop section, a luggage pass-through for attached to wheeled bags, and an integral Apple AirTag pocket for peace of mind. Available in Black, Nightsky blue, Olive green, Bronze orange or sandy Stone, there’s also a larger model (black only), the Transit Backpack Plus, which offers an additional 18L of storage and a quick access laptop pocket for up to 16” screen size.

4. Bounce Carry-On Roller by CASETiFY Travel

CASETiFY Bounce Carry On Roller, $399 USD Buy now Well-known phone case company CASETiFY moved into travel bags late last year with the introduction of CASETiFY Travel. The company’s debut product, the Bounce Carry-On Roller, continues its tradition of ultra-hard-wearing materials and special impact-deadening design, coupled with bold colours and customisation options. A carry-on roller back, the Bounce comes with a tech-pack organiser and packing cube set, as well as a built-in AirTag pocket. The bag weighs in at under 4kg and promises class-leading impact resistance.

5. Ekster Grid Backpack

Ekster Grid Backpack, £218 Buy now The compact Grid backpack from Ekster has an external laptop pocket protected by a waterproof zipper as well as an internal soft-lined compartment for additional valuables. A generous aperture makes this bag ultra easy to pack, and there’s also a hidden pocket for a tracker (or valuables). The 21L capacity bag measures 30.6 x 46 x 15cm and Ekster also offers optional power banks and tech cases for charging and cable organisation.

6. Harber London City Backpack

Harber City Backpack, £449 Buy now Harber London’s elegant City backpack model is made in Spain using Full Grain cowhide leather for a durable finish that’ll age and patinate with time and travel. The City bag is a slender 13L, measuring 42 x 29.5 x 11 cm, and comes in three colours, black, tan and deep brown. As well a padded laptop compartment for up to 16 screens, there’s also a padded tablet pocket that just happens to take the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" complete with its keyboard attachment. In keeping with the high-quality materials, the custom buckles are made from aviation-grade aluminium and there are a plethora of smaller pockets and stowage pouches. In addition to padded backpack straps there are also traditional handles.

7. Porsche Design Urban Eco Backpack

Porsche Urban Eco Travel Backpack, $350 Buy now Porsche Design brings its signature clarity of form and material to the Urban Eco backpack. With a 100% recycled exterior material, the Urban Eco is available in black or dark blue and measures 30cm x 19cm x 42cm. In addition to a rear notebook compartment for laptops up to 15”, there’s also an integrated USB port leading to a slide-in compartment to stow a power bank. The main compartment can also be extended by an addition 10cm for longer trips, with a trolley link for easy portability in the airport or train station.

8. Tumi Bradner Backpack

Tumi Bradner Backpack, £460 Buy now Tumi’s renowned quality control is on display in the Bradner backpack, part of the company’s Harrison collection of duffels, briefcases and crossbody bags. Measuring 42cm x 9cm x 29cm, there’s room onboard for a 14” laptop. Made from Nylon with a simple, clean aesthetic, the Bradner backpack weighs in at just under 1.7kg, making it perfect for a weekend getaway.

9. von Holzhausen The Tech Backpack

The Tech Backpack, $395, von Holzhausen Buy now The Tech Backpack combines von Holzhausen’s material innovation with the demands of a laptop-wielding traveller. Made using plant-based leather, developed by von Holzhausen from agricultural waste fibres, the Tech Backpack can hold up to a 16” laptop, with a pocket for an AirTag or other tracking device as well as an additional carrying handle.

von Holzhausen Tech Backpack (Image credit: von Holzhausen)

10. Horizn Studios Gion

Gion Backpack, Horizn Studios, £280 Buy now This capacious new backpack from Horizn Studios is named for a famous district in Kyoto, Japan. Designed to secure to Horizn’s famed hardcase luggage, the Gion is big enough for a lengthy sojourn on its own. Measuring 30cm x 49cm x 20cm, the backpack has a capacity of 30L, with interior space for a 15” laptop and a hidden valuable (or AirTag) pocket.

11. Mismo M/S

Mismo M/S backpack, €600 Buy now The Mismo M/S is hard-wearing backpack with classically inspired detailing, fine quality materials and an unconventional profile. Created by the Danish brand – highlighted in our Fab 40 round-up – the bag has full-grain bridle leather trim and solid brass accessories, with interior space for a 16” laptop. The 16L capacity bag measures 35cm x 43cm x 11cm and is available in canvas, Nylon and Jacquard in a number of different colours. Our favourite is the Army/Cuoio combo in canvas.

12. Want Serio Leather Backpack

Want Serio Leather Backpack, £825 Visit Site Another one of our favourite makers, the French-Canadian company Want Les Essentiels de la Vie epitomises its approach with the Serio backpack, a black leather travel companion that sets off its sleek and simple exterior with a 100% organic cotton lining. Coming in at 29cm x 14cm x 38cm, the Serio has a padded laptop pocket for computers with up to 16” screen size, along with a host of details like card holders, heavy duty zippers and the brand’s signature lock.

13. Arlo Skye The Backpack

Arlo Skye, The Backpack, £202 Buy now Arlo Skye supplement their excellent carry-on luggage with this, simply known as ‘The Backpack’. Available in sober black Nylon / polyester blend with leather detailing, the 25L bag measures 30cm x 19cm x 46cm and has been designed as a personal item to complement a hard case carry-on. There’s still space enough for a laptop and iPad, along with clothes and accessories. If you want to stand out, this colourful edition with stripes by Ellen Van Dusen makes a welcome change.