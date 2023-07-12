La Réserve, Knokke’s grand dame of hospitality, is back with a bang
La Réserve in Knokke launches its luxurious redesign by Glenn Sestig, bringing the iconic Belgian hotel icon into the 21st century
La Réserve unveils its thorough, 21st-century makeover by famed Belgian architect Glenn Sestig, this week in Knokke. The hotel, a hospitality staple ever since the small seaside town earned its stripes as Belgium's most coveted coastal destination in the mid-20th century, hosting Hollywood stars and world-famous politicians, occupies a privileged spot in the region – placed between the popular Albertstrand beach and the picturesque Silver Lake. Now, a full redesign of the hotel's public areas, including its bar and restaurant, introduces Sestig's signature mix of minimalist architecture and luxury materials to this rich heritage, and takes the space to the next chapter in its life.
La Réserve: Knokke’s grand relaunch
La Réserve's refined refresh spans its entire ground level – from the carefully orchestrated approach, with its Sestig-designed minimalist planters flanking the entrance, to the dramatic, double-height main lobby, which is the heart of the hotel.
This space, wrapped in sleek marble, wood, stone and brass, contains not only the reception desks for concierge and car service, but also a lounge filled with bespoke Sestig product and furniture designs, as well as a mix of Jean-Michel Frank and Christian Liaigre classics. It all sits under a redesigned feature ceiling that nods to the region's traditional thatched roofs, through its shape and cladding material.
From this main 'plaza', a number of spaces flow, including the lush bar, the hotel store, a flexible event and brand activation space, two generous rooms for private dining, and the new restaurant, La Rigue at La Réserve, headed by Michelin-starred chef Peter Goossens. Sestig crafted all of them, creating a new identity for each – from the bar's glamourous and mysterious vibe to the restaurant's seaside references, such as the bespoke, sculptural wall art that was inspired by sand formations on the beach. The eatery spills out to the hotel's lake-facing terraces, looking out towards calming waters and site-specific land art by Belgian sculptor Panamarenko.
The redesign includes the lower level's exclusive wine cellar – which La Réserve's members can access freely as well as stock their own bottles there – and a set of spacious events rooms, for larger conferences and galas.
And there’s more to come. Sestig and his Ghent-based team are already hard at work perfecting their plans for the hotel's spa and wellness areas, with a view to launch these too later this year. Meanwhile, a floating pontoon on the lake, offering shaded loungers and a bar with refreshments for those who want to avoid the crowds on the beach, is also on the cards. As they say, watch this space.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
