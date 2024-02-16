Bar Magritte in Brussels is the world’s only bar dedicated to the Belgian Surrealist artist

Hotel Amigo in Brussels just launched Bar Magritte - the world’s only bar dedicated to the Belgian Surrealist René Magritte, commemorating what would have been the artist's 125th birthday. The bar, set in the Rocco Forte outpost of the Belgian capital, arises as a destination cocktail experience driven by expert mixology, modern design, and a sense of mystery, much like Magritte's depictions of unexpected encounters.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

Bar Magritte nods to the Surrealist artist's 125th birthday

Located in the heart of Brussels, close to The Musée Magritte Museum and within driving distance to René Magritte Museum, Bar Magritte sets the tone for those seeking to explore the artist’s fabled work in his home country.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

The interiors, designed by Rocco Forte Hotels’ director of design Olga Polizzi in collaboration with Sarah Daniels of DO Design Studio, boast a joyful colour palette with playful textures and beautiful art deco-inspired stained-glass windows.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

The jewel of the bar, however, is a larger-than-life wallpaper inspired by Magritte’s Femmes (1922) and executed by London-based designer Adam Ellis. Adding to the atmosphere, jazz and live music transport guests to the rhythm of the 1920s and 1930s.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

On the design, Polizzi notes, ‘The wallpaper’s design was enlarged and extended so that it encompasses the whole room. DO Design Studio then chose the banquettes – green velvet with white piping – and other furniture, such as the pink and blue chairs, to match the colour scheme. Other interesting features are locally sourced unusual lights and tables.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

A long brass bar in the centre of Bar Magritte serves whimsical drinks inspired by the artist’s work and life, crafted by world-leading mixologist Salvatore Calabrese. The first section of the menu, dubbed ‘His Works,’ features blends inspired by artworks such as ‘Shéhérezade,’ a citrussy, effervescent Martini, or ‘Lyricism,’ a sultry celebration of pear.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

The second part, ‘His World,’ comprises ten classic cocktails drawn from Magritte’s lifetime, including ‘Casanova,’ a tribute to the artist’s friend Salvador Dalí. Bar Magritte also showcases a selection of small plates featuring Belgian classics inspired by Magritte’s favourite foods.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels)

roccofortehotels.com